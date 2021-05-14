When it's not being spotted jumping draw bridges, the Hyundai Santa Fe seems like your standard, midsize crossover — the precise opposite of an enthusiast's car. But here's the thing: the Santa Fe owners I know swear by them. We have close family friends who are on their third, for example It's not Tacoma-level cultism, but there's a vibe about it.

Word of mouth made me curious to drive a Santa Fe — and I finally got my chance. Hyundai loaned me the new top-of-the-line, luxed-out Calligraphy trim for a week. I now understand the SUV's appeal — and not just because I'm in my 30s with two kids. The Hyundai Santa Fe looks stellar, drives well, and it doesn't make driving a practical family car feel like a sacrifice. Consider it a more manageable Palisade or Telluride.