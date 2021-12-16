Today's Top Stories
1
The 10 Most Revolutionary Products of 2021
2
Everything You Need to Set Up Your First Slackline
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Cross Off Your Gift List with These Deals

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Snow Shovels You Can Buy

Shoveling snow is still a chore. But technology has improved the experience.

snow joe sj edg24 2 in 1 snow pusher and ice chopper
Walmart

It's the most wonderful time of the year…if you're not the one removing the snow. And whether you live on 34th street, Candy Cane Lane or a less jolly address with steps, a porch, a walkway, a driveway or a sidewalk, you're going to need a good shovel — even if you already splurged on that electric snowblower. You also may need a shovel if you're leaving home on a winter road trip in the mountains.

Finding the best snow shovel used to be very simple. There was one model. It had a flat blade and a long handle. And it frequently came with a side of aching back. Fortunately, technology has improved the experience. The best shovels have gotten bigger, lighter, bendier and more portable. And you no longer need to put as much of your back into it.

Here are the best snow shovels you can buy.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Mammut Alugator Pro Light Shovel
$80 AT MOOSE JAW

The Best Value Snow Shovel

Mammut specializes in avalanche rescue gear. All of their shovels are durable and UIAA certified. The Pro Light Shovel combines light weight — about a pound and a half — with a relatively large blade for maximum versatility.

  • Lightweight
  • Telescopic shaft
  • Ergonomic T-Grip
  • Space-saving blade design
Backcountry Access Shaxe Tech Shovel
$180 AT MOOSE JAW

The Best Snow Shovel

Extreme conditions call for extremely good tools. This Backcountry Access shovel does double duty as an ice axe and weighs just a pound and a half.

  • Converts to an ice-axe
  • Curved fixed-length shaft
  • Stainless steel shaft
  • Lightweight
Snow Joe SJ-EDG24 2-in-1 Snow Pusher + Ice Chopper
$25 AT WALMART

The Best Snow Shovel on a Budget 

This shovel can push a large amount of snow with a 24-inch blade. It also has a built-in ice chopper and an aluminum wear strip for added durability.

  • Large 24-inch blade
  • Ice Chopper
  • Aluminum wear strip
True Temper SnoBoss Ergonomic Poly Combo Snow Shovel
$65 AT WALMART

The Best Ergonomic Snow Shovel

A unique option with a 26” poly blade. The ergonomic design features a U-shaped handle and a mid-grip that is ideal for pushing snow. You can also reverse it to scrape tight areas.

  • Ergonomic handle
  • Multiple grips
  • Reversible
  • Steel wear strip
  • Wide 26-inch combo blade
Snow Joe SJ-SHLV01M Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel
$40 AT WALMART

The Best Ergonomic Snow Shovel on a Budget

Shovel smarter, not harder with this 18” blade with an ergonomic spring-assist handle that improves your posture and reduces back strain by up to 30%.

  • Durable blade
  • Ergonomic handle
  • Wide 18-inch blade
Outsunny Heavy-Duty Snow Shovel Rolling Pusher
$115 AT WALMART

The Best Ergonomic Snow Pusher

This snow pusher has wheels to easily push snow, an adjustable handle to allow you to stand upright and an extra-wide 29-inch  blade for clearing a large path in one go.

  • Wheels
  • Wide 29-inch blade
  • Adjustable handle

  • Heavy
Suncast 11in. Telescoping Car Shovel and Arched Ice Scraper Combo Set
$18 AT WALMART

This snow shovel comes with a curved ice scraper that also has an ice chipper. D-grip, foam telescoping handle allows for easy storage. The button lock is easy to operate with gloves. And you can score one for under $20.

  • Telescoping handle
  • Button lock slider for use with gloves
  • Comes with ice scraper for car
Suncast SC2700 20-Inch Snow Shovel/Pusher Combo
$64 AT WALMART

This classic shovel is designed for comfort and control. It has a wide 20-inch non-stick graphite blade and a deep chamber for moving large snow loads.

  • Wide 20-inch blade
  • Non-stick graphite blade
  • Deep chamber for moving large snow loads
Suncast SPF2450 24-Inch Industrial Snow Shovel/Pusher
$35 AT WALMART

This shovel is on the heavier side, checking in at nearly six pounds. But it can move an industrial amount of snow with its wide 24-inch blade. 

  • Wide 24-inch blade
  • Rubberized cushioned D-grip
  • Non-stick graphite blade
  • Galvanized steel wear strip

  • Heavy
Snow Joe ErgieShovel ERG-SNSH18
$20 AT WALMART

This ergonomic shovel has an added handle for extra leverage to let you tackle deep snow without the added strain. 

  • Extra handle for additional leverage
  • D-grip for added control
The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy
best winter tires
Gear Patrol

Yup, it's time to start thinking about winter tires. Here are the best ones.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
The Best Socks to Wear With Boots
Want to Stay Warm This Winter? Buy a Parka
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Gift Ideas for Guys Who Have Everything
The Complete Land Rover Buying Guide
The Best Gifts for Women Under $25
The Best Men's Gifts Under $100
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout
The Best Seiko Watches for Men in 2022
The Best Percussion Massage Guns of 2021
The Best Cooking Gifts Under $25