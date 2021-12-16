It's the most wonderful time of the year…if you're not the one removing the snow. And whether you live on 34th street, Candy Cane Lane or a less jolly address with steps, a porch, a walkway, a driveway or a sidewalk, you're going to need a good shovel — even if you already splurged on that electric snowblower. You also may need a shovel if you're leaving home on a winter road trip in the mountains.

Finding the best snow shovel used to be very simple. There was one model. It had a flat blade and a long handle. And it frequently came with a side of aching back. Fortunately, technology has improved the experience. The best shovels have gotten bigger, lighter, bendier and more portable. And you no longer need to put as much of your back into it.

Here are the best snow shovels you can buy.