The Best Snow Shovels You Can Buy
Shoveling snow is still a chore. But technology has improved the experience.
It's the most wonderful time of the year…if you're not the one removing the snow. And whether you live on 34th street, Candy Cane Lane or a less jolly address with steps, a porch, a walkway, a driveway or a sidewalk, you're going to need a good shovel — even if you already splurged on that electric snowblower. You also may need a shovel if you're leaving home on a winter road trip in the mountains.
Finding the best snow shovel used to be very simple. There was one model. It had a flat blade and a long handle. And it frequently came with a side of aching back. Fortunately, technology has improved the experience. The best shovels have gotten bigger, lighter, bendier and more portable. And you no longer need to put as much of your back into it.
Here are the best snow shovels you can buy.
The Best Value Snow Shovel
Mammut specializes in avalanche rescue gear. All of their shovels are durable and UIAA certified. The Pro Light Shovel combines light weight — about a pound and a half — with a relatively large blade for maximum versatility.
- Lightweight
- Telescopic shaft
- Ergonomic T-Grip
- Space-saving blade design
The Best Snow Shovel
Extreme conditions call for extremely good tools. This Backcountry Access shovel does double duty as an ice axe and weighs just a pound and a half.
- Converts to an ice-axe
- Curved fixed-length shaft
- Stainless steel shaft
- Lightweight
The Best Snow Shovel on a Budget
This shovel can push a large amount of snow with a 24-inch blade. It also has a built-in ice chopper and an aluminum wear strip for added durability.
- Large 24-inch blade
- Ice Chopper
- Aluminum wear strip
The Best Ergonomic Snow Shovel
A unique option with a 26” poly blade. The ergonomic design features a U-shaped handle and a mid-grip that is ideal for pushing snow. You can also reverse it to scrape tight areas.
- Ergonomic handle
- Multiple grips
- Reversible
- Steel wear strip
- Wide 26-inch combo blade
The Best Ergonomic Snow Shovel on a Budget
Shovel smarter, not harder with this 18” blade with an ergonomic spring-assist handle that improves your posture and reduces back strain by up to 30%.
- Durable blade
- Ergonomic handle
- Wide 18-inch blade
The Best Ergonomic Snow Pusher
This snow pusher has wheels to easily push snow, an adjustable handle to allow you to stand upright and an extra-wide 29-inch blade for clearing a large path in one go.
- Wheels
- Wide 29-inch blade
- Adjustable handle
- Heavy
This snow shovel comes with a curved ice scraper that also has an ice chipper. D-grip, foam telescoping handle allows for easy storage. The button lock is easy to operate with gloves. And you can score one for under $20.
- Telescoping handle
- Button lock slider for use with gloves
- Comes with ice scraper for car
This classic shovel is designed for comfort and control. It has a wide 20-inch non-stick graphite blade and a deep chamber for moving large snow loads.
- Wide 20-inch blade
- Non-stick graphite blade
- Deep chamber for moving large snow loads
This shovel is on the heavier side, checking in at nearly six pounds. But it can move an industrial amount of snow with its wide 24-inch blade.
- Wide 24-inch blade
- Rubberized cushioned D-grip
- Non-stick graphite blade
- Galvanized steel wear strip
- Heavy
This ergonomic shovel has an added handle for extra leverage to let you tackle deep snow without the added strain.
- Extra handle for additional leverage
- D-grip for added control
