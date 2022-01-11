Toyota's 2022 Tundra Goes Fancy With the New Capstone Trim
Hope you like open-pore wood.
We drove the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup last fall. It's a revolutionary upgrade over the previous model, which did have its charms despite being dated. And it made our GP100 best new vehicles list.
The one thing the Tundra was missing to compete with trucks like the Ford F-150 was a high-end luxury trim. And, as a previous Toyota leak revealed, Toyota is now offering that — with a new trim called Capstone.
Like the TRD Pro off-road trim, the Tundra Capstone will come standard with the i-Force Max engine. This is the hybrid version of the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 putting out 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Capstone trim offers standard 22-inch chrome wheels, which are the largest wheels Toyota has ever offered on the Tundra. The Capstone Tundra also brings a unique grille with a color-keyed outer frame and a chrome mesh pattern, as well as chrome mirror caps and chrome accents and tailgate inserts.
The center console and passenger side dash feature Dark American Walnut wood with an open pore finish. A Tundra logo on the passenger side dash lights up when the doors open. The Capstone grade also comes with a panoramic moonroof standard and is the only Tundra that offers acoustic glass on the front doors.
The Capstone Tundra also includes standard power running boards and BedStep, a 10-inch Color Head-Up Display and the Towing Technology Package. Max towing for the Tundra is 10,340 lbs.
The Tundra Capstone features semi-aniline leather-trimmed seats with a perforation pattern. The seats also get a trim-exclusive two-tone black and white look.
The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra is currently in production, but the units in production all feature the combustion engine. The Tundra Capstone will become available when Toyota begins building hybrid Tundra models in the spring.
Toyota's release did not mention pricing. But we can expect the Capstone model to start above the 1794 Edition, which starts at $57,690.
