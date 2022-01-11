Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
The Best Gifts for Skiers and Snowboarders
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
How Two Outdoorsmen Prep for Winter

Toyota's 2022 Tundra Goes Fancy With the New Capstone Trim

Hope you like open-pore wood.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota tundra 2022 capstone pickup truck
Toyota

We drove the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup last fall. It's a revolutionary upgrade over the previous model, which did have its charms despite being dated. And it made our GP100 best new vehicles list.

The one thing the Tundra was missing to compete with trucks like the Ford F-150 was a high-end luxury trim. And, as a previous Toyota leak revealed, Toyota is now offering that — with a new trim called Capstone.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Toyota's new Capstone trim will be hybrid-only
toyota tundra 2022 capstone pickup truck
Toyota

Like the TRD Pro off-road trim, the Tundra Capstone will come standard with the i-Force Max engine. This is the hybrid version of the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 putting out 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Tundra Capstone offers some fancy wheels
toyota tundra 2022 capstone pickup truck
Toyota

The Capstone trim offers standard 22-inch chrome wheels, which are the largest wheels Toyota has ever offered on the Tundra. The Capstone Tundra also brings a unique grille with a color-keyed outer frame and a chrome mesh pattern, as well as chrome mirror caps and chrome accents and tailgate inserts.

Respect the Tundra Capstone's open pore wood
toyota tundra 2022 capstone pickup truck
Toyota

The center console and passenger side dash feature Dark American Walnut wood with an open pore finish. A Tundra logo on the passenger side dash lights up when the doors open. The Capstone grade also comes with a panoramic moonroof standard and is the only Tundra that offers acoustic glass on the front doors.

The Capstone Tundra also includes standard power running boards and BedStep, a 10-inch Color Head-Up Display and the Towing Technology Package. Max towing for the Tundra is 10,340 lbs.

The Tundra Capstone has fancy leather seats
toyota tundra 2022 capstone pickup truck
Toyota

The Tundra Capstone features semi-aniline leather-trimmed seats with a perforation pattern. The seats also get a trim-exclusive two-tone black and white look.

The Tundra Capstone will arrive this spring
toyota tundra 2022 capstone pickup truck
Toyota

The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra is currently in production, but the units in production all feature the combustion engine. The Tundra Capstone will become available when Toyota begins building hybrid Tundra models in the spring.

Toyota's release did not mention pricing. But we can expect the Capstone model to start above the 1794 Edition, which starts at $57,690.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: Here's Everything You Need to Know
toyota tacoma future
Toyota

What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From SUVs & Trucks
Meet the All-New, All-Electric Chevy Silverado
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia: What You Need to Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2022
Chevy's Groundbreaking New Pickup Arrives Tomorrow
Ford's EV Pickup Should Be Insanely Successful
The 2022 Ford Maverick First Drive Review
The Old Jeep Cherokee Was Cooler Than You Think
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, Driven
The 10 Best New Vehicles of the Year
The Car and Motorcycle Guides That Dominated 2021