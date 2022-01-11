Toyota's 2022 Tundra Goes Fancy With the New Capstone Trim

We drove the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup last fall. It's a revolutionary upgrade over the previous model, which did have its charms despite being dated. And it made our GP100 best new vehicles list.



The one thing the Tundra was missing to compete with trucks like the Ford F-150 was a high-end luxury trim. And, as a previous Toyota leak revealed, Toyota is now offering that — with a new trim called Capstone.