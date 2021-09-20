Today's Top Stories
The 2022 Toyota Tundra Has Arrived: What You Need to Know

The third generation is here, and ready to challenge the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota tundra
Toyota

It's here. Toyota has just unveiled the all-new 2022 Tundra full-size pickup, and it's a big deal; the new third-generation is Toyota's first complete overhaul of the truck since the second generation went into production in late 2006. It's a revolutionary redesign that should put the Tundra — always a hallmark of build quality, reliability and off-road capability — on better footing to compete with standouts like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.

Here's what you need to know about the new 2022 Tundra.

The Toyota Tundra has two turbo V6 engines, and one's a hybrid
toyota tundra
Toyota

Toyota ditched the tried-and-true 5.7-liter V8 for the new generation, but two engines replace it. For the base model, Toyota offers a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 putting out 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can also opt for an upgraded i-Force Max hybrid version of that engine, delivering 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque, with a peak at just 2,400 rpm. Both engines use a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Toyota Tundra has a new platform and suspension
toyota tundra
Toyota

The Tundra is the first American vehicle to move to the new TNGA-F truck platform, which underpins the new Land Cruiser. The truck receives a new multi-link rear suspension with coil springs, improving ride quality, handling and towing. The Tundra's tow rating improves to 12,000 lbs, 17.6% higher than the last generation. And the payload capacity is 1,940 pounds, up 11%.

Toyota is giving the Tundra a new double-wishbone front suspension tuned to improve cornering and body roll. Some trims can add an adjustable air suspension.

The new Tundra packs a TRD Pro Edition
toyota tundra
Toyota

Toyota again gives the Tundra a premium off-road-focused TRD Pro edition. The package includes 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks with a 1.1-inch frot lift, a TRD Pro front stabilizer bar, red-painted suspension parts, TRD aluminum skid plates and unique Falken all-terrain tires. The TRD Pro is only available with the hybrid engine.

Toyota greatly upgraded the Tundra's interior
toyota tundra
Toyota

Toyota overhauled and modernized a dated Tundra interior designed to pair with the truck's "Technical Muscle" motif. The centerpiece is Toyota's all-new infotainment system that debuted on the Lexus NX, with a new virtual assistant and cloud-based user profiles. Buyers can opt for a 14-inch touchscreen paired with a 12.3-inch digital user interface.

There's no single-cab 2022 Toyota Tundra
toyota tundra
Toyota

Toyota is offering Double Cab and CrewMax versions of the Tundra. The Double Cab will pair with 6.5 ft and 8.1 ft beds, while the Crew Max will have 5.5 ft and 6.5 ft options. Toyota has SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum and 1794 trims in addition to the TRD Pro model. Buyers can select TRD Off-Road and TRD Sport packages.

The 2022 Tundra hits the streets in late 2021
toyota tundra
Toyota

Toyota says the all-new 2022 Tundra pickup will hit dealers in late 2021. Pricing will be revealed closer to that date.

