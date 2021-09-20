It's here. Toyota has just unveiled the all-new 2022 Tundra full-size pickup, and it's a big deal; the new third-generation is Toyota's first complete overhaul of the truck since the second generation went into production in late 2006. It's a revolutionary redesign that should put the Tundra — always a hallmark of build quality, reliability and off-road capability — on better footing to compete with standouts like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.



Here's what you need to know about the new 2022 Tundra.