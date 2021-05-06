The Ford F-150 Limited PowerBoost Hybrid Is, Remarkably, Worth Its $80,000 Price

Eighty thousand dollars is a lot of money to spend on a car. Even here in 2021, with the average new vehicle transaction price hovering around $40,000, that's a significant chunk of change — enough to buy a BMW M3 or Mercedes-AMG C63, a loaded Lexus GX 460 or Lincoln Aviator, even a Tesla Model S or a Porsche Taycan (well, almost). Hell, you can buy a pre-owned, well-maintained Ferrari 360 Spider for that kind of cash.

Or, alternatively, you can buy a half-ton pickup truck.

Yes, we've now reached the point where the iconic all-American pickup, the Ford F-Series, can ring up the register at (or even a tad above) $80,000. That is, at least, in top-trim F-150 Limited form, which sits atop the lineup for the folks who don't find Platinum or King Ranch fancy enough.

Insane? At first blush, yeah. In an era where automotive loans commonly approach Rip Van Winkle nap timeframes, it's easier for buyers to justify spending big bucks by spreading it out over many monthly payments — but even so, dropping eighty stacks is tough. As of this writing, the Ford website finance offer on the F-150 Limited currently consists of a down payment of $7,252, followed by $1,038 payments every month for 84 months.

But here's the thing: while the idea of dropping luxury car money on a pickup seems crazy in theory...once you spend a little time in one of these regal rigs, it starts to feel almost logical. In fact, this new Ford is packed with all sorts of ingenious features that, combined with its immense inherent capability, arguably make it the vehicle most worthy of dropping $80K on here in 2021.