The Best Car Trunk Organizers for 2022

Trunk space is one of the best and most cherished features of modern automobile design. But having all that backyard real estate isn't without its shortcomings, mainly when the agenda doesn't involve hauling large items. One wrong turn or hard-braking maneuver after a grocery run, and you could be cleaning up a messy smorgasbord of deconstructed meals. That's where the trunk organizer comes in handy.

These handy dandy organizers are compartmentalized storage bins universally designed to fit in the trunks and frunks of all kinds of vehicles. But rather than just being plain bins with lids, trunk organizers feature mounting gear compatible with nearly all car interiors. Most are also made of easy-to-clean and durable materials, so there's no need to reuse those dirty cardboard Amazon Prime delivery boxes.

Not only do these organizers keep your car's cargo area nice and tidy. Unsecured items can present a significant safety risk. Should a collision occur, they could become hazardous projectiles when Newton's first law comes into play. Trunk organizers help prevent this by keeping things buttoned down. But as you'd expect, there are many to choose from, so we sifted through the dizzying selection and created a handy buyer's guide on the best trunk organizers for the keenest of neat freaks.

How to find the measurements of your car trunk

Before buying a trunk organizer for your car, it's a good idea to know how big your trunk is. These specifications are often found on the manufacturer's website, under the model's specification sheet or with just a quick Google search. Alternatively, you can do it with a smartphone equipped with measuring software and LiDAR sensors—such as the iPhone 12 and newer with the Measure app—or with an old-fashioned tape measurer. Remember to measure the length of the trunk, the width of the trunk, and the height.