The F-150 Lightning can hold its own off-road

We drove the F-150 Lightning through one of Ford’s off-road testing trails. And the truck can handle itself well. It endures the same “Built Ford Tough” testing regime of the standard F-150, which is at times so brutal that Ford uses robots to drive the truck instead of people.

The armor underneath the F-150 Lightning protecting the engine components is formidable, and lets you off-road with ease. We did hit bottom running through some off-road moguls, but the truck just withstood the impact and slid over obstacles without any catch points on the skid plate. Plus, it has a ferocious amount of torque for clearing obstacles. It’s more than equipped to handle what 95 percent of buyers will put it through.

You don’t get completely silent off-roading, as the F-150 Lightning does emit a noise for safety purposes. You have to idle it and turn the fans off to get utter silence. But it’s still more pleasant than having a noisy gas engine.