Jeep Somehow Made Its Fancy Grand Wagoneer Even Bigger

The new extended Wagoneers are getting Jeep's new Hurricane twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engines. The Wagoneer L will get the standard version, putting out 420 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The Grand Wagoneer L will use the high-output "Twin-Turbo 510" version with 510 hp and 500 lb-ft. Jeep is also rolling out the "Twin-Turbo 510" on the Grand Wagoneer, which is available now.

How much more efficient will this engine be? Jeep says it should get 1-2 mpg more combined over the outgoing V8. That doesn't sound like much. But for the Grand Wagoneer — with 15 mpg from its 6.4-liter V8 — that could be a double-digit percentage improvement.

Can the Hurricane engine tow? You bet. Jeep says the Wagoneer L will be able to tow up to 10,000 pounds, giving it best-in-class towing capacity.