Jeep Somehow Made Its Fancy Grand Wagoneer Even Bigger
Meet the Grand Wagoneer L.
Jeep debuted its new three-row, flagship super lux Grand Wagoneer reboot last year. It costs more than $100,000. It may have the nicest interior and best sound system of any vehicle on the road. It weighs in at a little over three tons with the bigger engine. And all of us undoubtedly had the same reaction; it's not big enough! Well, Jeep heard our cries, and here are the all-new 2023 Grand Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L models.
How big is the Grand Wagoneer L? Well, Jeep added 12 inches of overall length, bringing the total to 226.7 inches. The wheelbase is seven inches longer, bringing the total to 130 inches. The upshot? More cargo room. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L now have a massive 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space — 15.8 cubic feet more than the Wagoneer — behind the third row.
The new extended Wagoneers are getting Jeep's new Hurricane twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engines. The Wagoneer L will get the standard version, putting out 420 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The Grand Wagoneer L will use the high-output "Twin-Turbo 510" version with 510 hp and 500 lb-ft. Jeep is also rolling out the "Twin-Turbo 510" on the Grand Wagoneer, which is available now.
How much more efficient will this engine be? Jeep says it should get 1-2 mpg more combined over the outgoing V8. That doesn't sound like much. But for the Grand Wagoneer — with 15 mpg from its 6.4-liter V8 — that could be a double-digit percentage improvement.
Can the Hurricane engine tow? You bet. Jeep says the Wagoneer L will be able to tow up to 10,000 pounds, giving it best-in-class towing capacity.
Jeep gives the base Wagoneer and Wagoneer L models a bit more pizzazz with a new Carbide edition. It's an appearance package that will include black onyx grille rings with a gloss black grille texture, gloss black wheels, an expansive tri-pane sunroof, diamond black lower front and rear fascia and door flares, and several other gloss black treatments inside and out.
The Carbide edition will be available on 2022 Wagoneer models this spring and all 2023 Wagoneer and Wagoneer L models.
What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.