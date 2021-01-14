Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

5 Cool Things to Know About the Jeep Grand Cherokee's New McIntosh Stereo

McIntosh had held off from partnering with an automaker on a premium sound option...until now.

By Tyler Duffy
grand cherokee l infotainment unit
McIntosh

Nice cars can't have anonymous stereo systems anymore. These days, just about every automaker has partnered with a name-brand audio manufacturer you can think of on a premium in-car sound option. McIntosh, which produces some of the finest high-end audio equipment out there, was one of the few brands that held off...until now.

For 2021, McIntosh has collaborated with Jeep on a sound system for the all-new new three-row Grand Cherokee L SUV. Here are five cool things to know about this awesome Jeep x McIntosh partnership.

mcintosh speaker
McIntosh
1 of 7
It's McIntosh's first mass-production car partnership in years

McIntosh has dabbled in aftermarket car audio before; they have come up with custom solutions for special edition Harley Davidson bikes and the 100th anniversary Ford GT, and helped Subaru out with high-end stereos a long time ago. But this partnership with Jeep will be the first McIntosh audio system from the factory on a mass-produced vehicle in more than a decade.

grand cherokee l infotainment unit
McIntosh
2 of 7
It looks like a McIntosh System

Jeep incorporated McIntosh design elements into the digital screens to give the audio system a McIntosh feel. The infotainment display uses the McIntosh logo, and can show the iconic blue analog meters (in virtual form, of course). It also uses metal rigid control knobs.

mcintosh door speaker on jeep grand cherokee l
McIntosh
3 of 7
It sounds like, well, a McIntosh System

The system should deliver super-clear McIntosh sound, of course. The 19-speaker and 17-channel amp setup features an LD/HP speaker design for lower distortion and McIntosh Power Guard for clarity at high volume.

gear patrol best winter tires lead full
iStock
4 of 7
The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy for 2021

We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.

LEARN MORE

all new 2021 jeep® grand cherokee l overland exterior overland badge
FCA
5 of 7
You Don't Need the Fancy Summit Reserve Trim to Get the Goods

The McIntosh audio system will come standard on the highfalutin' Summit Reserve package. That said, you'll be able to option it on the Summit and Overland trims as well.

the grateful dead at the iowa state fair
Kirk WestGetty Images
6 of 7
McIntosh Has a Serious Rock & Roll Pedigree

In case you were unfamiliar, McIntosh amps powered the most over-the-top, obsessively precise speaker array in Rock & Roll history: the Grateful Dead's "Wall of Sound" from 1974.

all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford
7 of 7
These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

Next
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From News & Product Releases
The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers You Can Drink in 2021
Drool Over This 25th Anniversary Porsche Boxster
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cadillac's CES Concept Cars Are Simply Insane
Is This Shadowy Car an Electric Corvette SUV?
Mistakes You’re Making with Your Cast-Iron Skillet
Meet Your Dream Toyota Tacoma Truck Camper
Rivian May Offer a Wild Option for the R1S and R1T
Hyundai's Coolest New SUV Is Really a Hot Hatch
The Most Reliable Travel Mug I’ve Used Is on Sale
You're Gonna Want Seiko's Newest Dive Watch Collab