5 Cool Things to Know About the Jeep Grand Cherokee's New McIntosh Stereo

Nice cars can't have anonymous stereo systems anymore. These days, just about every automaker has partnered with a name-brand audio manufacturer you can think of on a premium in-car sound option. McIntosh, which produces some of the finest high-end audio equipment out there, was one of the few brands that held off...until now.

For 2021, McIntosh has collaborated with Jeep on a sound system for the all-new new three-row Grand Cherokee L SUV. Here are five cool things to know about this awesome Jeep x McIntosh partnership.