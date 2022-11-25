I'm Kind of Obsessed With the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

While poking around the specs for this pocket Cadillac, I started noticing something unexpected. GM may have tried to sell it as a BMW M2 / Mercedes-AMG A45 rival for a minute, but it's sized more in line with the M3 and C63 — and model-size inflation means those cars are now more in line with the previous generations of their larger siblings.



To get to the point: the CT4-V Blackwing is almost the same size as the legendary E39-generation BMW M5.



Wheelbase, length, width – they’re all within spitting distance. Remarkably for a car that’s two decades newer, the Caddy is actually lighter, by around 125 pounds. And while the Cadillac may be down two cylinders to the M5, its twin turbos more than make up for it; the Blackwing overpowers the E39 M car by 78 hp and 71 lb-ft.



But it’s more than just dimensions and proportions. The CT4-V Blackwing has the same sort of involving driver-focused feel, the same sense of balance and responsiveness, as those Bimmers from the brand’s 20th Century glory days, back when the Ultimate Driving Machine was a tagline the brand worked to justify with every car.



The CT4-V Blackwing also improves on the M5’s tech, simply by virtue of being made two decades later. Like it or not — and I have thoughts going both ways on the issue — we live in a world where features like ventilated seats and satellite radio and phone connectivity are all to be expected in a car, and there’s no disputing that they do make life easier a lot of the time.



This Cadillac also improves on the tech of its predecessor, the ATS-V. In lieu of the attractive-but-annoying swipey-haptic-feedback-control-surfaces of the older Caddy, the CT4 uses an infotainment system that combines an easy touchscreen interface and actual buttons and knobs, including — bless you, GM — one for the stereo volume.



And best of all, by the standards of today’s car market, it’s practically a bargain. The CT4-V Blackwing starts just under $60K, and that’s with all the performance goodies baked in; you can opt for carbon fiber aero packages and fancy seats and such, but if you just want maximum go for minimum dough, you don’t have to add diddly squat.



And for those who might complain that the BMW M3 offers similar virtues and value…sure, but I'd counter with this: if you buy an M3, you have to look at every day.

