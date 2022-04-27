Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Your Last Chance to Save 72% on This Smart Apparel
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
AETHER's Jonah Smith on Mezcal, ADV Motos and Gear

The Porsche 911 Sport Classic is the Manual 911 Turbo We've Dreamed About

About as close to the perfect 911 as you can get.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche 911 sport classic 2023
Porsche

Last fall, Motor Trend reported that three new high-performance Porsche 911s were on the way. The one we were most excited about, however, has finally arrived — the 911 Sport Classic. If you've been dreaming about Porsche building a new 911 Turbo with rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission, well, the 911 Sport Classic is as close to it as the German brand will get. And because that wasn't enough, Porsche also threw in some cool heritage design features.

Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 911 Sport Classic is based on the 911 Turbo S
porsche 911 sport classic 2023
Porsche

Porsche based the 911 Sport Classic on the Turbo S. It uses the same 3.7-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine paired with a seven-speed manual and converted to rear-wheel drive. Porsche detuned the engine to work with the manual transmission, so you have 543 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque, instead of the 640 hp and 590 lb-ft in the Turbo S.

The 911 Sport Classic comes with a lot of stuff as standard
porsche 911 sport classic 2023
Porsche

Often, Porsche will give a starting MSRP that's a nominal starting point. Your eventual car — once you add the options a typical human would want — becomes significantly more expensive. But the 911 Sport Classic comes with several standard upgrades.

The 911 Sport Classic includes Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Rear Axle Steering, the Sport Chrono Package, a specially modified Sport Exhaust and Porsche Active Suspension Management, which lowers the ride height by 10 mm.

The 911 Sport Classic will be a limited run sports car
porsche 911 sport classic 2023
Porsche

Porsche will limit the 911 Sport Classic production to 1,250 units for the 2023 model year. Unlike the previous 911 Sport Classic trim, it will be available in America.

The 911 Sport Classic has awesome heritage design features
porsche 911 sport classic 2023
Porsche

The 911 Sport Classic is the second of four Porsche Heritage Design models. Styling features reference several past Porsches. The 911 Sport Classic has a carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) ducktail spoiler, a nod to the 1972 and 1973 Carrera RS 2.7. The available light Sport Grey harkens back to the Porsche 356. The 911 Sport Classic also receives a heritage Porsche crest and trim-specific wheels that Porsche calls a modern interpretation of the Fuchs design.

The 911 Sport Classic interior is fancy, too
porsche 911 sport classic
Porsche

The 911 Sport Classic isn't a stripped-down racer. You get some full-bore Porsche luxury. Seats are trimmed in semi-aniline leather in black and classic Cognac (or, if you prefer, just black). Pepita cloth seat centers and upholstery nod back to the 1960s and 1970s. And you also get some swanky open pore, Dark Paldao wood trim.

Yes, the 911 Sport Classic comes with that number decal
porsche 911 sport classic 2023
Porsche

The 911 Sport Classic comes with trim-specific graphics, including the Porsche script and the white lollipop with the racing number on the door. The number is customizable from 1-99 (no mention of exceptions for taste). And that graphic is a decal — not paint — so it can be removed easily if desired.

The 911 Sport Classic hits dealers later this year
porsche 992 gen 911 sport classic
Porsche

The 911 Sport Classic will be a 2023 model year vehicle. Porsche says it will be available at dealers in late 2022. Pricing will be available closer to the launch date. And, yes, you can buy a unique Chronographic 911 Sport Classic watch to match the car.

The 2024 Porsche 911: What You Need to Know
porsche 911 gt3 touring 2022
Porsche

The 911 never ceases evolving. Here's what comes next.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Here's How Apple's DIY iPhone Repair Program Works
Ford's New Electric Pickup: Here's What We Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Klipsch Drops Vintage-Design Computer Speakers
Municipal Drops New Rec Sport Collection
Jimmy Butler Travels With This $6K Espresso Maker
Dr. Martens Is Going in a New Direction
APL's New. Running Shoe is Globally Influenced
Solved: These Are the Riddler's Real Glasses
Ford's Game-Changing New F-150 Has Arrived
The Best New Indie & Microbrand Watches of 2022