Last fall, Motor Trend reported that three new high-performance Porsche 911s were on the way. The one we were most excited about, however, has finally arrived — the 911 Sport Classic. If you've been dreaming about Porsche building a new 911 Turbo with rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission, well, the 911 Sport Classic is as close to it as the German brand will get. And because that wasn't enough, Porsche also threw in some cool heritage design features.

Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic.