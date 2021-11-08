Today's Top Stories
1
The Building Blocks To a Great Wardrobe
2
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Thursday Boot Co. Unveils Limited Leather Jackets

Porsche Has 3 Awesome High-Performance 911s Coming Soon, Report Claims

And each one of them sounds absolutely incredible.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche 911 gt3 touring rear in silver
Porsche

Porsche 911 customers can be particular. And the brand caters to them: there are currently 21 different 911 variants on sale in America, covering a range of tastes — Porsche even sells a stealth version of the 911 GT3 without a big rear wing. And that's before you get to the myriad of customization choices available on each one.

But don't think Porsche has finished coming out with more 911s. Motor Trend is reporting that Porsche plans to drop three more 911 versions shortly. They will all be high-performance models with high-powered engines. Each will reference a classic model from the 911 lineage. And all three sound spectacular.

Here's what you need to know about them.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Porsche 911 Sport Classic should pack Turbo S power and a stick
porsche 911
Porsche

Per Motor Trend, this 911 will be a throwback to the Sport Classic, a limited-run 997 generation trim. It will offer something significant you can't get in the current lineup: the 911 Turbo S engine with rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission.

The Porsche 911 ST should be a gnarlier, wider GT3
porsche 911
Porsche

The report says this model will be a nod to the racing-oriented 911 ST from the 1970s. It will get the naturally-aspirated GT3 engine with more power. It will deliver the purist, stripped-down feel of the 911 R from 2016. And it should reference the original 911 ST visually with wider fender flares.

The Porsche 911 RS 50th Anniversary should be a lightweight retro looker
porsche 911
Porsche

Motor Trend also says Porsche will launch a 50th-anniversary edition of the 911 RS for 2023. This 911 will get the 473 hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six from the Carrera GTS, a weight reduction package and, of course, the iconic duckbill spoiler.

Porsche Offers Up a Sneak Peek at Their Most Important New Car
porsche electric macan
Porsche

Porsche has a major product coming for 2023, and we just received our first "highly camouflaged" photos.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Ford Will Build You a 700-Horsepower V8 F-150
This Speedmaster Is the Most Expensive Omega Watch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Tiny RV Is a Whole New Type of Camper Van
You Can Buy This Jacket from 'Yellowstone'
Why Does My Cleaver Have a Hole in It?
The Best Mac Stands For Your Home Office
The Most Unique Watch for Men? This Sci-Fi Stunner
Ford Now Selling the Ultimate V8-Powered Bronco
Mini Just Gave Us Our Best Look Yet at Its Future
Grab the Cool Face Mask Many F1 Teams Use