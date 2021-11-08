Porsche 911 customers can be particular. And the brand caters to them: there are currently 21 different 911 variants on sale in America, covering a range of tastes — Porsche even sells a stealth version of the 911 GT3 without a big rear wing. And that's before you get to the myriad of customization choices available on each one.

But don't think Porsche has finished coming out with more 911s. Motor Trend is reporting that Porsche plans to drop three more 911 versions shortly. They will all be high-performance models with high-powered engines. Each will reference a classic model from the 911 lineage. And all three sound spectacular.



Here's what you need to know about them.