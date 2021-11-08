Porsche Has 3 Awesome High-Performance 911s Coming Soon, Report Claims
And each one of them sounds absolutely incredible.
Porsche 911 customers can be particular. And the brand caters to them: there are currently 21 different 911 variants on sale in America, covering a range of tastes — Porsche even sells a stealth version of the 911 GT3 without a big rear wing. And that's before you get to the myriad of customization choices available on each one.
But don't think Porsche has finished coming out with more 911s. Motor Trend is reporting that Porsche plans to drop three more 911 versions shortly. They will all be high-performance models with high-powered engines. Each will reference a classic model from the 911 lineage. And all three sound spectacular.
Here's what you need to know about them.
Per Motor Trend, this 911 will be a throwback to the Sport Classic, a limited-run 997 generation trim. It will offer something significant you can't get in the current lineup: the 911 Turbo S engine with rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission.
The report says this model will be a nod to the racing-oriented 911 ST from the 1970s. It will get the naturally-aspirated GT3 engine with more power. It will deliver the purist, stripped-down feel of the 911 R from 2016. And it should reference the original 911 ST visually with wider fender flares.
Motor Trend also says Porsche will launch a 50th-anniversary edition of the 911 RS for 2023. This 911 will get the 473 hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six from the Carrera GTS, a weight reduction package and, of course, the iconic duckbill spoiler.
