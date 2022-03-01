It doesn't feel like it's been all that long since Porsche debuted the 992-generation 911. Indeed, Porsche is still fleshing out the 911 lineup with new variants. But we're now three years into what is typically around a seven-year run for a Porsche 911 generation. That means a mid-cycle refresh should be arriving soon — potentially next year, for the 2024 model year.

Here's everything we know so far about what Porsche has planned.