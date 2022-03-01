The 2024 Porsche 911: What You Need to Know
The 911 never ceases evolving. Here's what comes next.
It doesn't feel like it's been all that long since Porsche debuted the 992-generation 911. Indeed, Porsche is still fleshing out the 911 lineup with new variants. But we're now three years into what is typically around a seven-year run for a Porsche 911 generation. That means a mid-cycle refresh should be arriving soon — potentially next year, for the 2024 model year.
Here's everything we know so far about what Porsche has planned.
The 911 has changed dramatically since its debut in the 1960s — but not so much visually or proportionally. Don’t expect Porsche to radically rethink the 911, especially for a mid-cycle refresh. Changes will probably be tweaks to things like air intakes.
Currently, you can get a naturally-aspirated flat-six in the 911, but to do so, you need to level up to the $160,000-plus 911 GT3. Rumors have it, however, that Porsche will offer a more affordable naturally aspirated 911 Carrera alongside the turbocharged base model. That car would get the naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six used in the Cayman GTS 4.0.
Unlike other manufacturers, Porsche has not committed to going 100-percent electric. We have the Taycan already, and the next generations of entry-level cars like the 718 Cayman/Boxster and Macan SUV will be electric. But the 911 — with its particular dynamics and weight distribution — will be a hard car to convert to electric mobility. Porsche doesn’t see that happening before 2030.
Autocar recently ran spy photos of Porsche testing a hybrid 911. The first one may be a more powerful version of the Turbo, which already foregoes purist 911 features in favor of performance. Porsche has also been developing synthetic eFuel for combustion engines that would dramatically reduce emissions. An eFuel-powered 911 could arrive as soon as 2024.
