The 2023 Toyota Crown: Everything You Need to Know

You may not be familiar with it, but the Crown is a venerable nameplate for Toyota. It was the brand’s first modern passenger car that debuted in the 1950s, and the sedan has been a fixture of Toyota’s domestic lineup since.

But the name's days of being attached to a four-door car are numbered. Toyota is in the process of building a Crown SUV. And according to multiple reports, it’s coming to America. Here’s what you need to know about it.