The 2023 Toyota Grand Highlander: Everything You Need to Know

Toyota has announced it is soon to start building two new three-row SUVs built with, and we quote, “the active Gen Y American family in mind” at its plant in Indiana. One of them will be a luxury, Lexus-branded version called the TX. The other should be a Toyota-branded version of the same car — which we believe will be called the Grand Highlander.

Here’s what we know about the 2023 Grand Highlander so far.