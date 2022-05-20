Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Water-Ready Sandals Meant for Beach Fanatics
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Your Balls Deserve Better: Clean Up with MANSCAPED

The 2023 Toyota Grand Highlander: Everything You Need to Know

Toyota has a big SUV launch coming. And we mean big.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota highlander with a grey background
Toyota

Toyota has announced it is soon to start building two new three-row SUVs built with, and we quote, “the active Gen Y American family in mind” at its plant in Indiana. One of them will be a luxury, Lexus-branded version called the TX. The other should be a Toyota-branded version of the same car — which we believe will be called the Grand Highlander.

Here’s what we know about the 2023 Grand Highlander so far.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Toyota will (probably) call the new SUV the Grand Highlander
toyota highlander with a grey background
Toyota

This SUV will effectively be a bigger version of the Highlander pictured here. All evidence points to Toyota not overthinking the name; the company filed a trademark application in the U.S. and Canada for “Grand Highlander.” It would surprise us if that were not the name.

The Grand Highlander should be a classic crossover
toyota highlander with a grey background
Toyota

Toyota has a body-on-frame three-row SUV with the all-new 2023 Sequoia; the Grand Highlander is expected to be a unibody crossover. It will be built at the same plant as the Highlander and may end up being a stretched version of it.

The Grand Highlander will offer a hybrid engine
toyota highlander rear tail light with a grey background
Toyota

Toyota noted that the Grand Highlander and its Lexus counterpart will “join a diverse electrified portfolio.” That indicates there will at least be a hybrid option. And judging from some of Toyota’s latest releases like the Sienna and the Venza, a hybrid engine may be the only option. We don’t know yet whether that will be a plug-in or plug-in hybrid; it probably won’t be all-electric.

The Grand Highlander will pack fancy tech
toyota highlander with a grey background
Toyota

Toyota noted that the new SUV will offer both semi-autonomous hands-free driving in certain situations and self-parking technology. It will also have a digital key to allow users to use their smartphone as a key and share the key digitally.

Expect the Grand Highlander to hit dealers in 2023
toyota highlander with a grey background
Toyota

One leaked Toyota dealer document had the Grand Highlander arriving soon; another leaked Toyota dealer planning doc does not mention the Grand Highlander going on sale in 2022. Regardless, it will probably arrive some time in 2023 as either a 2023 or 2024 model year vehicle. There’s a possibility we may see it beforehand later in 2022.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: Here's Everything You Need to Know
toyota tacoma
Jonny Miller

What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Best Irish Whiskeys, According to Experts
The Off-Road Camper of Your Dreams? We Found It
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Is This 'Top Gun' Jacket Recruiting for the Navy?
Turn Off Your Partner's Alarm with Your iPhone
Save at Home Depot During the Memorial Day Sale
Magnetic Sunglasses? Yeah, We're Intrigued Too
Behold the Expert-Made Ultimate Overlander
Does This Seamless Shirt Actually Have Seams?
Specialized and Fjällräven Release New Collab
The Electric G-Wagen Will Get Game-Changing Tech