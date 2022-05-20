The 2023 Toyota Grand Highlander: Everything You Need to Know
Toyota has a big SUV launch coming. And we mean big.
Toyota has announced it is soon to start building two new three-row SUVs built with, and we quote, “the active Gen Y American family in mind” at its plant in Indiana. One of them will be a luxury, Lexus-branded version called the TX. The other should be a Toyota-branded version of the same car — which we believe will be called the Grand Highlander.
Here’s what we know about the 2023 Grand Highlander so far.
This SUV will effectively be a bigger version of the Highlander pictured here. All evidence points to Toyota not overthinking the name; the company filed a trademark application in the U.S. and Canada for “Grand Highlander.” It would surprise us if that were not the name.
Toyota has a body-on-frame three-row SUV with the all-new 2023 Sequoia; the Grand Highlander is expected to be a unibody crossover. It will be built at the same plant as the Highlander and may end up being a stretched version of it.
Toyota noted that the Grand Highlander and its Lexus counterpart will “join a diverse electrified portfolio.” That indicates there will at least be a hybrid option. And judging from some of Toyota’s latest releases like the Sienna and the Venza, a hybrid engine may be the only option. We don’t know yet whether that will be a plug-in or plug-in hybrid; it probably won’t be all-electric.
Toyota noted that the new SUV will offer both semi-autonomous hands-free driving in certain situations and self-parking technology. It will also have a digital key to allow users to use their smartphone as a key and share the key digitally.
One leaked Toyota dealer document had the Grand Highlander arriving soon; another leaked Toyota dealer planning doc does not mention the Grand Highlander going on sale in 2022. Regardless, it will probably arrive some time in 2023 as either a 2023 or 2024 model year vehicle. There’s a possibility we may see it beforehand later in 2022.
