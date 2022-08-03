The BMW Neue Klasse: Everything You Need to Know

Quick German lesson time: Neue Klasse translates to "New Class" in English. BMW first used the term for its revolutionary sedans in the 1960s and 1970s, the cars that established the modern BMW brand; the beloved 2002 coupe, for example, was a shortened version.

Here in the 2020s, however, BMW is reviving the name "Neue Klasse" for its net-generation vehicle platform. Here's what we know about it so far.