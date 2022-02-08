The car world is going electric — and quickly. Popular attitudes toward climate change are shifting, legislative combustion engine bans are looming and EV technology and charging infrastructure are improving. We’re seeing companies promising onslaughts of new electric cars built on dedicated EV platforms, and many current iconic vehicles will go electric soon as well. Brands that have leaned all into EVs are finding they can't build them fast enough.

Most automakers have set deadlines far into the nebulous future (when current product plans are not affected). But a few automakers, aiming to be ahead of the curve, have pledged to 100 percent electric vehicles within the coming decade or shortly after.