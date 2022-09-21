Mercedes-Benz has already launched the new 2023 C-Class sedan. Now, the brand is unveiling the apex predator of the compact sedan lineup, the all-new 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. Mercedes is calling the AMG C 63 S E Performance "the dawn of new era." And for once, that's not marketing hyperbole. Mercedes-AMG swapped their trademark V8 with their engine of the immediate future: an outrageous 2.0-liter hybrid setup that generates even more power.



Here's what you need to know about the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance — beyond it being a mouthful to say.