The New 2023 BMW M2: Meet the Last Pure M Car

What does the new BMW M2 have under the hood?

The new BMW M2 employs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that puts out 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft, which is 48 more hp and the same torque as the last-generation M2 Competiton.

Buyers can opt for the standard 6-speed manual transmission or the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with variable shift settings. The latter will accelerate from 0-60 mph quicker, 3.9 sec vs. 4.1 sec. The M2 can hit a top speed of 177 mph with the M Driver's package.