The New 2023 BMW M2: Meet the Last Pure M Car
Inline-six. Rear-wheel drive. Manual transmission. As the automotive gods intended.
Last month, BMW's M division presented a bold statement about its future with the new plug-in hybrid XM SUV. This month, BMW is harkening back to its past with the all-new 2023 M2 coupe. It's the closest vehicle in the current lineup to the sports coupes of yore that allowed BMW to claim the mantle of "ultimate driving machine." And it is likely the last pure combustion-powered, rear-wheel drive, manual transmission coupe the M division will unveil.
The new BMW M2 employs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that puts out 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft, which is 48 more hp and the same torque as the last-generation M2 Competiton.
Buyers can opt for the standard 6-speed manual transmission or the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with variable shift settings. The latter will accelerate from 0-60 mph quicker, 3.9 sec vs. 4.1 sec. The M2 can hit a top speed of 177 mph with the M Driver's package.
The new M2 grew dimensionally. It's 4.1 inches longer than the last generation model and 1.3 inches wider. With a curb weight of 3,814 pounds, it's also more than 500 pounds heavier than the previous version. Wide fender flares emphasize the newfound muscularity visually.
You can drop the weight with a Carbon Package a carbon fiber roof, carbon fiber bucket seats and some carbon fiber trim.
BMW designers have been putting large kidney grilles on everything. But the line where BMW feels that would look ridiculous stops at the 2 series — not the 4 series. Instead of peak kidney, BMW went with a boxier version of the base model's mustache look.
The new M2 has a staggered wheel setup with 19 inches at the front and 20 inches with larger diameter tires at the rear and a standard active rear differential. It has two customizable M modes and 10-stage adjustable traction control. You also get a new curved digital display with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen
The base MSRP for the new BMW M2 is $62,200. That does not include the non-negotiable $995 destination and handling fee. Production is scheduled to begin for a global launch in April 2023.
BMW M CEO Frank van Meel told Autocar that the M2 will not be the last M car with a relatively affordable price point. Not having such an attainable car would cost the brand fans and customers.
