The BMW XM: Meet the New, Remarkably Vulgar Flagship SUV

BMW just unveiled its new super SUV, the XM. The XM is only the second BMW designed purely by the M division — the first since the BMW M1 in the late 1970s. It's the M Division's first electrified high-performance car. And starting at $159,000, it will be the most expensive vehicle in the BMW lineup.

We can't wait to drive the XM. It sounds like one of the most impressive vehicles to emerge this year. It's a landmark, statement vehicle for the brand. But the XM's appearance is so garish that it seems BMW mistook a loud statement for a strong one.