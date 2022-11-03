The 2022 SEMA Show is happening in Las Vegas this week. We already saw Toyota unveil its new flagship Trailhunter trim in concept form. And Lexus is bringing a pair of cool off-roaders to the show too.

We aren’t getting a new top-of-the-line Overlanding Lexus trim, sadly. But the brand is showing off some accessories that potentially could be added at the dealer as part of the new Associated Accessory Products program.