Lexus Brought 2 Awesome and Flashy Overlanding Concepts to SEMA
Lexus owners don't just offroad. They offroad in style.
The 2022 SEMA Show is happening in Las Vegas this week. We already saw Toyota unveil its new flagship Trailhunter trim in concept form. And Lexus is bringing a pair of cool off-roaders to the show too.
We aren’t getting a new top-of-the-line Overlanding Lexus trim, sadly. But the brand is showing off some accessories that potentially could be added at the dealer as part of the new Associated Accessory Products program.
Lexus LX owners are too fancy to just go off-roading, apparently — America didn’t get the Offroad trim of the new LX 600. So Lexus presents the LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept, which is “handcrafted at the intersection of luxury and adventure” and painted in Satin Manganese Luster.
Off-road modifications include a Dissent Off-road Body Armor System, JAOS Carbon Fiber Over Fenders, Rigid Industries lighting and Bridgestone All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. The LX 600 Alpine Lifestyle Concept also features a Dissent Off-road Aluminum Rack System with YETI LoadOut GoBoxes, YETI Tundra coolers and YETI Trailhead Camp Chairs. A TrexBoxx Expedition System on the interior provides “a galley space for prepping food or cocktails” while Alpine tailgating.
The venerable Lexus GX is trudging on for another model year, so Lexus worked with Cruiser Outfitters on the GX 460 Overland Concept. It’s based on the GX 460 Blackline Edition. And it’s basically a GX 460 with all the name-brand overlanding mods.
The GX 460 Overland Concept gets an Old Man Emu suspension, Toyo Open Country MT tires and a CBI front bumper with a Warn winch, recovery points and a better approach angle. A cargo area buildout includes Goose Gear drawers, Kaon racks and an ARB refrigerator. It sports a Prinsu roof rack and a Yakima rooftop tent. It also features a demure turquoise lavender body wrap.
