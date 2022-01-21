How does the Lexus LX 600 drive on-road?

It’s excellent. The LX 600 delivers the classic LX experience — looking out over a hood scoop a small adult could curl up in and wondering why all the roads are so narrow — without the drawbacks you had in years past.

“Lexus LX, three and a half” does not have quite the same ring to it, but the new 3.5-liter V6 engine is a comprehensive upgrade. It’s much more powerful, bumping the truck up to 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, from 383 hp and 403 lb-ft. And it’s even smoother and quieter than the old one, thanks in part to the 10-speed automatic. I didn't experience a coarse note or an ill-considered shift over an entire day of driving.

A stiffer chassis than before offers dramatically better body control. And unlike past Land Cruiser generations that have packed on the insulation, the LX 600 is about 440 pounds lighter than the outgoing model. The combined result of all that is a car that maneuvers deftly (even in tight spaces) and accelerates far less glacially.

I drove two versions on-road, the F Sport Handling and the Ultra Luxury. I wasn’t a huge fan of the F Sport Handling. It looks cool, but it felt a bit too jittery on bumpy pavement. Even though it also rode on 22-inch wheels, the Ultra Luxury felt more tuned for comfort with its adaptive variable suspension. And hey, comfort is why you buy a Lexus LX.