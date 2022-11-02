Toyota's capable, durable and reliable trucks are popular base vehicles for custom overlanding builds. Hopping on the zeitgeist, Toyota is preparing to let you do that straight from the factory.

Toyota is unveiling a new Trailhunter grade for its trucks and SUVs with a Trailhunter Concept version of the Tundra at the 2022 SEMA Show. Trailhunter will be a new flagship offering, slotting above the TRD Pro and Capstone models and will aim to provide a turnkey overlanding experience.

Toyota did not go heavy on the details. For hardware, Trailhunter trucks will get a Trailhunter-specific suspension setup, modified bumpers and skid plates. It also looks like the Trailhunter Tundra employs the new 2.6-inch factory lift kit. There's no mention of a power upgrade. But with the new iForce Max hybrid putting out 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque in the Tundra and the Sequoia, there would be no need for one.

Accessorization will be a key feature for Trailhunter trucks and SUVs. The concept includes a roof rack, a refrigerator, a rooftop tent and added lighting. A not-coincidental development is that Toyota is adding an Associated Accessory Products program to partner with brands like ARB, Go Rhino, Yakima and Rigid Industries.

Toyota noted there would be Trailhunter trucks and SUVs. So we can presume the Sequoia will receive a Trailhunter grade. And the new 4Runner SUV and Tacoma pickup will likely offer one. Toyota says it will provide more information about Trailhunter next year. It's unclear whether Trailhunter will be an immediate 2023 model year offering or Toyota will wait until 2024.

Taking its cue from the Ford Bronco playbook, this should be a wise move for Toyota. It brings modifications Toyota owners were making anyway on the aftermarket in-house, with Toyota getting a cut. But it also improves the experience for buyers.

Toyota buyers won't have to worry about dealing with sketchy third parties, voiding their warranties or affecting the safety technology. They can roll the cost of accessories into the vehicle financing agreement. And, crucially, the Trailhunter vehicles will be ready for adventure when they hit driveways.

