The Pilot is Honda's largest three-row midsize crossover. It was getting up there in years — the current model debuted for the 2016 model year — and facing stiff, competition like the Kia Telluride.

So it's a good thing that Honda just announced it is giving the Pilot a much-needed overhaul for the 2023 model year. The new Pilot should feel a bit less sad with its boxy new looks, enhanced off-road capability and sportier driving dynamics.