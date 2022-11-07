Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Leatherman CEO Ben Rivera Loves Customer Feedback
3
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
4
Toyota's New Small Pickup Truck: What We Know
5
This Woven City Slipper Can Take You Anywhere

The New Honda Pilot Is Handsome, Burly and Coming for the Kia Telluride

Trailsport isn't just an appearance package here.

By Tyler Duffy
honda pilot trailsport in blue parked on a desert trail
Honda

The Pilot is Honda's largest three-row midsize crossover. It was getting up there in years — the current model debuted for the 2016 model year — and facing stiff, competition like the Kia Telluride.

So it's a good thing that Honda just announced it is giving the Pilot a much-needed overhaul for the 2023 model year. The new Pilot should feel a bit less sad with its boxy new looks, enhanced off-road capability and sportier driving dynamics.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Pilot sticks with a V6 engine
honda pilot trailsport
Honda

Honda isn't reinventing the Pilot powertrain with electrification. It sticks with a 3.5-liter V6, though Honda says it's a redesigned version that will put out more power, 285 horsepower instead of 280 hp. The Pilot levels up to a new 10-speed automatic transmission, and Honda's second-gen torque vectoring AWD is available.

The Pilot should look — and drive — a lot better
honda pilot trailsport parked on a trail with mountains in the background
Honda

The Pilot will look more SUV-like. The overall length is 3.4 inches longer, with 2.8 in added to the wheelbase. It also gets more than an inch wider track front and rear. Improvements like a stiffer chassis, a new multilink rear suspension and larger brake calipers should improve the driving dynamics. The Pilot can also come with up to seven different drive modes.

The Pilot Trailsport brings some legit off-road game
honda pilot trailsport
Honda

Honda introduced the Trailsport badge to take on Toyota's TRD. On the Passport, it was more of an appearance package. But on the Pilot, Trailsport brings some upgraded capabilities.

The Pilot Trailsport features an off-road-tuned suspension with a one-inch lift and all-terrain tires. It has steel underbody skid plates and recovery points at the front and rear. Trailsport includes a TrailTorque logic system for the AWD and a TrailWatch terrain camera system.

The new Pilot arrives next month
honda passport trailsport
Honda

The fourth-generation Pilot is a 2023 model year vehicle. Honda says it will go on sale in December 2022. The press release did not mention pricing.

LEARN MORE

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know
toyota 4runner
Toyota

The 4Runner is due for a redesign. Here's what to expect.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The 25 Best Kitchen Tools for Less Than $25
J.Crew Is Having a Massive Sale-on-Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save 40% on Bowflex's Clever Adjustable Gym Gear
A Honda Prelude Sports EV May Happen, Rumor Says
Get a Traeger Grill for Under $500
This Is Devialet's First Portable Speaker
Rimowa's New Case Recreates the Aurora Borealis
You Can Now Shop Peloton at Dick's Sporting Goods
Levi's Relaunched a Version of the 501 from 1963
Bruvi Wants to Make Single-Serve Coffee Taste Good