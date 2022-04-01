The 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport Is a Family SUV With Added Swagger

Having a child changes your life. But there's a point where the child becomes children, and you aren't an adult play-acting as a parent anymore. Your family responsibility suffuses into your identity. You are Mom or Dad.

That is the time when you spring for a Honda Passport midsize crossover — and undoubtedly catch yourself crooning along to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto even while driving without kids in the car.

The Passport is spacious, comfortable and — in true Honda style — relentlessly competent. It's the car almost every family needs. But it isn't sexy. For 2022, Honda is trying to change that perception with an adventurous and trendy TrailSport trim.

Fancy badging and off-road flourishes don't transform the Passport into a Jeep Wrangler rival. But the burly touches add some intrigue — I received bonafide inquiries and compliments on it from family members — and make a decidedly family-focused car that little bit cooler.