Porsche says the standard ride height for the 911 Dakar is about two inches higher (50mm) than a standard 911 with a sport suspension. A high-level setting brings the ride height to a little over three inches higher (80mm), which Porsche says makes it on par with a standard SUV. The high-level setting is usable at speeds up to 105 mph.

The 911 Dakar uses specially developed Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires with reinforced sidewalls and dual carcasses for added durability that come standard. A roof basket and rooftop tent can be optioned.