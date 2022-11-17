The Porsche 911 Dakar: Meet the Ultimate Off-Roading 911
Adventure is in right now, even for high-end sports cars.
Adventure is in right now in virtually every segment of the motoring world. That now includes high-end sports cars. Safari 911s have been a popular aftermarket modification. Now, Porsche has just unveiled the 911 Dakar, which will be an off-roading 992-generation 911 from the factory. The Dakar name commemorates the first all-wheel-drive Porsche 911's triumph at the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally. We expect the combination of fun, enhanced capability and easier everyday livability with the extra ride height will make the 911 Dakar very popular.
Porsche says the standard ride height for the 911 Dakar is about two inches higher (50mm) than a standard 911 with a sport suspension. A high-level setting brings the ride height to a little over three inches higher (80mm), which Porsche says makes it on par with a standard SUV. The high-level setting is usable at speeds up to 105 mph.
The 911 Dakar uses specially developed Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires with reinforced sidewalls and dual carcasses for added durability that come standard. A roof basket and rooftop tent can be optioned.
The 911 Dakar packs a twin-turbo 3.0-liter boxer engine pushing out 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It gets an eight-speed PDK automatic transmission and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive.
Porsche gives the 911 Dakar rear-axle steering, the engine mounts from the 911 GT3 and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control standard. The 911 Dakar can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds. The top speed is limited to 150 mph due to the AT tires.
Porsche is giving the 911 Dakar two off-road drive modes. A standard Off-Road mode incorporates the high-level suspension setting and maximizes traction on sand and rough terrain. The 911 Dakar also has a Rallye drive mode, which biases power to the rear axle and includes a Rallye launch control.
Porsche plans to build a limited run of 2,500 911 Dakar units globally — we wouldn't be surprised if Porsche is forced to increase that — with the vehicles arriving at dealers in spring 2023. Starting MSRP will be $222,000 with an extra $1,450 delivery, processing and handling charge.
