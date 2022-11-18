The New 2024 Subaru Impreza: 5 Things You Need to Know
Subaru's most affordable car has some significant changes coming.
Subaru just unveiled its all-new Impreza compact car at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. As expected, it's more of an incremental upgrade than we've seen from Subaru the past few years — the Impreza was already using the Subaru Global Platform. But there are some landmark and key upgrades to Subaru's entry-level car.
Here's what you need to know about the all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza.
The Impreza has been a great value proposition — not just because it's one of the most affordable new cars you can buy, but because it's one of the cheapest new cars you can buy that comes with AWD. Subaru says its Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system has been updated for faster response and better handling and cornering. Subaru also added active torque vectoring.
The Impreza and the WRX no longer share any body panels. They now no longer share even a body style. The Impreza dropped its sedan version, and the next generation is only available as a four-door hatchback.
The last-gen Impreza offered a stick shift. The new done does not. All Imprezas come standard with a CVT. Non-base model Imprezas come with paddle shifters and an eight-speed manual shifting mode. Not having the manual allows Subaru to include its EyeSight safety technology as a standard item.
Subaru is sticking with the same 152 horsepower 2.0-liter engine for the base Impreza. But the new top-tier RS trim upgrades to the 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder from the Forester SUV, which will deliver 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque.
Subaru said the new Impreza will arrive at dealers in spring 2023. It will be a 2024 model-year vehicle. Subaru did not mention pricing, but we expect the Impreza will still be the cheapest entry-level vehicle in the brand's lineup.
