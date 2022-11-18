Subaru just unveiled its all-new Impreza compact car at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. As expected, it's more of an incremental upgrade than we've seen from Subaru the past few years — the Impreza was already using the Subaru Global Platform. But there are some landmark and key upgrades to Subaru's entry-level car.

Here's what you need to know about the all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza.