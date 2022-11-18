Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Rain Boots? Snow Boots? Meet the All-Weather Boot
3
Weller 12 Just Made a Cameo in ‘Yellowstone’
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
Ditch the Strings For a Modern Water Flosser

The New 2024 Subaru Impreza: 5 Things You Need to Know

Subaru's most affordable car has some significant changes coming.

By Tyler Duffy
red subaru impreza from the front with a stone wall and trees in the background
Subaru

Subaru just unveiled its all-new Impreza compact car at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. As expected, it's more of an incremental upgrade than we've seen from Subaru the past few years — the Impreza was already using the Subaru Global Platform. But there are some landmark and key upgrades to Subaru's entry-level car.

Here's what you need to know about the all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
All-wheel-drive is still standard on the Impreza
red subaru impreza
Subaru

The Impreza has been a great value proposition — not just because it's one of the most affordable new cars you can buy, but because it's one of the cheapest new cars you can buy that comes with AWD. Subaru says its Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system has been updated for faster response and better handling and cornering. Subaru also added active torque vectoring.

There's no more Impreza sedan
red subaru impreza
Subaru

The Impreza and the WRX no longer share any body panels. They now no longer share even a body style. The Impreza dropped its sedan version, and the next generation is only available as a four-door hatchback.

Subaru dropped the Impreza's manual transmission
red subaru impreza
Subaru

The last-gen Impreza offered a stick shift. The new done does not. All Imprezas come standard with a CVT. Non-base model Imprezas come with paddle shifters and an eight-speed manual shifting mode. Not having the manual allows Subaru to include its EyeSight safety technology as a standard item.

There's a sportier new Impreza RS model
rs liftgate badging on a new subaru impreza
Subaru

Subaru is sticking with the same 152 horsepower 2.0-liter engine for the base Impreza. But the new top-tier RS trim upgrades to the 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder from the Forester SUV, which will deliver 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque.

The new Impreza will arrive in spring 2023
red subaru impreza
Subaru

Subaru said the new Impreza will arrive at dealers in spring 2023. It will be a 2024 model-year vehicle. Subaru did not mention pricing, but we expect the Impreza will still be the cheapest entry-level vehicle in the brand's lineup.

LEARN MORE

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: Here's Everything You Need to Know
toyota tacoma nightshade
Toyota

What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Electric Corvette: What You Need to Know
This Is Why the Panda Dunks Are Always Sold Out
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Le Alfré's New Oxford Shirt Is Only $98
This Air Jordan 1 Is Custom-Made for Collectors
These Jackets Are Inspired by Wyoming in the '60s
5 Cool Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
These Eddie Bauer Jackets Arrived Just in Time
Upgrade Your Winter Gear With These New Releases
Weller 12 Just Made a Cameo in ‘Yellowstone’
Whiskey Peaks Glasses Are on Sale Now