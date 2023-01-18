Aston Martin Sent the DBS Off with One Last Bonkers V12

Aston Martin is going electric — for road-going vehicles, at least. The brand will produce its first EV in 2025, and all Aston Martins will feature an electrified powertrain by 2026. But in the meantime, Aston is offering one last V12 DBS model for the road, the DBS 770 Ultimate. And it seems like the sort of vehicle that the modern film iteration of James Bond would enjoy.