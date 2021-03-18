Today's Top Stories
Aston Martin Will Keep Building Gas-Powered Cars, But There's a (Huge) Catch

An announcement from Aston Martin is the latest sign the future will look very different than the present.

By Tyler Duffy
aston martin vantage black night
Aston Martin

In spite of many of its British compatriots going all-electric in the near future, Aston Martin has come out as one of the few car manufacturers to commit to building internal combustion-engined cars past 2030. But that commitment comes with a major caveat; those cars won't be road-legal. Instead, they'll probably be limited-run cars only meant to be used on the track.

According to Aston Martin's plans, those purely gas-powered cars will make up 5 percent of the business by 2030. The rest will be 50-percent electric cars and 45-percent hybrid-electric cars. Aston-Martin will partner with its part-owner Mercedes on electric vehicles, launching its first in 2025. The company also will debut a hybrid version of the DBX crossover this year with a plug-in hybrid following in 2023.

Aston Martin's move shouldn't be too surprising. It's a British company, and Great Britain is banning sales of pure internal combustion cars by 2030 and phasing out hybrids within the five years after that. Other markets are likely to follow suit.

Even if combustion cars are legal in certain places, it's not clear what the market for them will be. Battery tech should improve dramatically over the next decade, and while being the pinnacle of performance is not really Aston Martin's brand, it will be hard for them to be anywhere near the pinnacle without at least some electrified components. The next James Bond won't be chasing down international ne'er-do-wells with a wheezing V8.

The best analogy for combustion motoring in the coming decades may be horses today. In the future, far fewer internal combustion cars will exist, and they won't be used for essential transportation. Proponents will be a few affluent people buying pricey Aston Martin track cars, or filling up their vintage Porsche 911s with synthetic e-fuel for a Saturday cruise.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

casamera towel
The Bath Towel, Reimagined

SHOP NOW

UP TO 57% OFF

Casamera’s new, wildly popular bath towel is rugged, airy and dries like its job depends on it. Get up to 57 percent off Casamera’s bath sets and upgrade your bathroom routine.

Staub 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$300 $429

$129 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Tushy Classic 3.0
Tushy Classic 3.0
$84 $129

$45 OFF W/ CODE LUCKY (35%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Filson 11-Wale Corduroy Shirt
Filson 11-Wale Corduroy Shirt
skimresources.com
$80 $175

$95 OFF (54%)

Corduroy can still do the heavy lifting in the spring, whether it is thrown on over a t-shirt or needed for layering on chilly mornings. Filson knows what it is doing and this shirt is the perfect example. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY SHIRTS

Arc'teryx Arro 22 Backpack
Arc'teryx Arro 22 Backpack
$167 $239

$72 OFF (30%)

If you aren't acquainted with Arc'teryx, you should get to know it. The iconic brand makes some of the best gear around, including this backpack that is modeled after one of the brands oldest packs. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Woolrich Rough Rider Iconic Blackwatch Blanket
Woolrich Rough Rider Iconic Blackwatch Blanket
$124 $155

$31 OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20 (20%)

When you're looking for a new blanket, the search starts and ends with Woolrich. This blanket is 50 x 60 inches, which is perfect for cozying up on the couch or adding warmth to your bed. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

Hydro Flask Unbound 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask Unbound 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask skimresources.com
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.

READ OUR BEST COOLERS GUIDE

Oral-B Smart Series Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack
Oral-B Smart Series Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack
skimresources.com
$100 $200

$100 OFF (50%)

These toothbrushes, like most others, are dentist-approved, but they do come with some features you won't find with your run-of-the-mill brush like Bluetooth connectivity for brushing feedback, customizable pressure and multiple brush modes. 

READ OUR TOOTHBRUSH GUIDE

Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshirt
Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshirt
$66 $88

$22 OFF W/ CODE FEELINGGOOD25 (25%)

Entireworld has boomed in the pandemic, but not just because it makes sweats. They make damn good sweats (among many other excellent things). The entire site is marked down right now, but this sweatshirt is our pick for the perfect crewneck for spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Stretch Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Stretch Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein amazon.com
$26 $43

$17 OFF (38%)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These are classics made from pure cotton — a super soft material that keeps you comfortable all day.

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STYLE BASICS

Floyd Sofa
Floyd Sofa
skimresources.com
$1,595 $1,695

$100 OFF W/ CODE SAVE100 (6%)

Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ONLINE FURNITURE BRANDS

JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL skimresources.com
$130 $180

$50 OFF (28%)

JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson skimresources.com
$630 $730

$100 OFF (14%)

This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane skimresources.com
$36 $72

$36 OFF (50%)

You need a pair of pants that simply work every day. These are exactly that. Everlane makes some of the best staples around, as we all know, and these tick every box when it comes to a comfy pair of chinos. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHINOS

Nemo Stargaze Chair
Nemo Stargaze Chair
NEMO
$112 $150

$38 OFF (25%)

This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte
Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$199 $429

$230 OFF (54%)

This 2-in-1 cocotte and grill pan does double duty, allowing you to cook with a lid or split it into two parts and cook multiple foods at once. Made from cast iron, it boasts exceptional temperature regulation and will get better with time. 

READ ABOUT STAUB VS LE CREUSET

BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF skimresources.com
$230 $435

$205 OFF (47%)

BBQ hangs are back and if you don't have a ton of space, this is an excellent way to grill out on a square footage budget. Set it down and gather around with your friends — once you're vaccinated, of course. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Sony 75-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV
Sony 75-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV
Sony skimresources.com
$998 $1,800

$802 OFF (45%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system.

READ ABOUT MOUNTING A TV

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll skimresources.com
$519 $610

$91 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi skimresources.com
$175 $250

$75 OFF (30%)

Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor
$370 $1,176

$806 OFF (69%)

Now is the time to be thinking about outfitting your backyard or patio if you want to get prepped for summer hangs. This set has a classic look and is a great value for a four-piece loveseat set.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE SALES

Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy Breeze Comforter
skimresources.com
$186 $219

$33 OFF (15%)

This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

