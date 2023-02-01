Mazda also sells the CX-90 with a 2.5-liter inline-four plug-in hybrid. That engine delivers 323 horsepower and the same 369 lb-ft of torque. Both gas and hybrid engines use a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

Mazda has not said how much electric range the PHEV has. They note that it has a 17.8 kWh battery pack, which is only slightly less capacity than the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Volvo XC90 Recharge. It sounds from Mazda’s wording like the electric motor may be tuned to integrate with the gas engine situationally, rather than providing the maximum pure electric range.