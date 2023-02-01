The New 2024 Mazda CX-90: Everything You Need to Know
Mazda's best car is getting an even better replacement.
Mazda has just unveiled its newest SUV, the 2024 CX-90. The CX-90 is a three-row SUV that will serve as Mazda’s flagship vehicle. On paper, it sounds like the Mazda everyone has been waiting for: a CX-9 with more space, power, and fuel economy. It continues Mazda's rethinking of the SUV lineup that started with the new Subaru Outback-rivaling CX-50 crossover. And it should help push the brand even more explicitly into the luxury realm.
The rest of the Mazda lineup uses variations of the brand’s 2.5-liter inline-four. But in North America, the CX-90 offers an e-Skyactiv G 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. Mazda says it delivers 340 horsepower (+90 hp over the CX-9) and 369 lb-ft of torque (+49 lb-ft) when running on premium 93 octane fuel.
Mazda also sells the CX-90 with a 2.5-liter inline-four plug-in hybrid. That engine delivers 323 horsepower and the same 369 lb-ft of torque. Both gas and hybrid engines use a new eight-speed automatic transmission.
Mazda has not said how much electric range the PHEV has. They note that it has a 17.8 kWh battery pack, which is only slightly less capacity than the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Volvo XC90 Recharge. It sounds from Mazda’s wording like the electric motor may be tuned to integrate with the gas engine situationally, rather than providing the maximum pure electric range.
We don’t know yet. But Mazda describes it as the flagship, meaning it should be more expensive than the CX-9, which starts at $38,750 MSRP and ranges up to $48,460 for the signature model. The CX-90 with more space and two more capable engines should command a fair premium above that.
Mazda didn’t give any firm dates beyond that the CX-90 is a 2024 model-year vehicle. That and the timing of the unveiling in January suggest the CX-90 will be available later in 2023.
