Mazda has developed a simple formula for building standout cars: create vehicles that look sleek using the brand's KODO design language, offer interiors that feel fancy, make them fun to drive — and then make sure they're exceptionally safe. That formula is what many buyers want, and executing it well puts Mazda's offerings at or near the top recommendation in every segment. One could argue Mazda builds the exact same car in different sizes. But you can't argue with the decision.

What the Mazda lineup has been missing has been something more adventurous. Off-road capable, active lifestyle vehicles are in right now, particularly with young buyers. And that's where the all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50 compact crossover comes in. It's more muscular-looking and off-road-capable than your typical Mazda crossover. As I described it to friends and family, it's Mazda's take on the Subaru Outback.

Mazda had me out to Southern California to drive the CX-50 in its range of natural environments for the day. And on first impression, the CX-50 lived up to its handsome looks. It's robust enough to leave the pavement, and it does that while still embodying the qualities that make more road-going Mazda crossovers great, and not feeling stale or derivative. The CX-50 is a formidable all-around package that should have many buyers rethinking that trip to the Subaru dealership.