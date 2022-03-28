The 2023 Mazda CX-50 Is Exciting, Capable — and a Problem for Subaru
Mazda's adventurous move paid off in a big way.
Mazda has developed a simple formula for building standout cars: create vehicles that look sleek using the brand's KODO design language, offer interiors that feel fancy, make them fun to drive — and then make sure they're exceptionally safe. That formula is what many buyers want, and executing it well puts Mazda's offerings at or near the top recommendation in every segment. One could argue Mazda builds the exact same car in different sizes. But you can't argue with the decision.
What the Mazda lineup has been missing has been something more adventurous. Off-road capable, active lifestyle vehicles are in right now, particularly with young buyers. And that's where the all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50 compact crossover comes in. It's more muscular-looking and off-road-capable than your typical Mazda crossover. As I described it to friends and family, it's Mazda's take on the Subaru Outback.
Mazda had me out to Southern California to drive the CX-50 in its range of natural environments for the day. And on first impression, the CX-50 lived up to its handsome looks. It's robust enough to leave the pavement, and it does that while still embodying the qualities that make more road-going Mazda crossovers great, and not feeling stale or derivative. The CX-50 is a formidable all-around package that should have many buyers rethinking that trip to the Subaru dealership.
Both the CX-5 and CX-50 are compact crossovers. The two cars employ the same powertrains — naturally-aspirated and turbocharged versions of Mazda's 2.5-liter inline-four. But there are some significant differences.
Dimensionally, the CX-50 is longer than the CX-5, with an additional 6.7 in of body length and 4.6 in of wheelbase. It's a little more than two inches shorter and half an inch wider. The CX-50 offers up to 8.5 in of ground clearance, about an inch more than the CX-5. And it gets a more aggressive look, with wide fender flares and chunky rectangular wheel cladding. The CX-50 also offers an additional towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds with a special Towing mode on the drive mode selector.
Some have speculated that the CX-50 will ultimately replace the CX-5 — as the excellent CX-30 did with the CX-3. And you could consider the CX-50 a CX-5 specially tailored to North American SUV tastes. But expect the CX-5, which makes up about half of Mazda's yearly sales, to have some staying power. It's possible Mazda could take the next-gen CX-5 upmarket to compete with BMW.
Mazda can get abstruse when discussing its “Jinba-Ittai” philosophy and the symbiotic tactile relationship the brand tries to achieve between car and driver. What that means in tangible reality is that Mazda sweats the details — the details that actually matter to normal driving. They want small inputs to feel direct and precise and common transitions — like from cruising to lightly accelerating — to feel as natural as possible. And unlike Subaru, they don’t burden you with a disspiriting CVT — you get a true automatic transmission.
The CX-5 is a standout on the road — perhaps the best driving affordable compact crossover. The CX-50 hews close to that standard. Its handling is supremely balanced and responsive. And, in turbo spec, it has some pop, with 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (or 256 hp and 320 lb-ft for the insane folks who feed it only 93 octane gasoline). The CX-50 does not wow you with straight-line speed when you mat it from 0-60 mph, but it feels agile and quick when hustling it through curvy canyon roads. And it transitions to a notably comfortable cruiser when you’re not doing so.
I've complained about excessive drive modes before. Mazda, refreshingly, takes a minimalist approach with them. Many Mazdas have two modes — normal and sport. The CX-50 adds an Off-Road mode and a Towing mode. Their intent is not to change the feel of the car, but to maintain the feel of the normal mode under varying conditions. And the modes work mostly as intended.
The CX-50 isn't a sports car. But it will provide enough joie de vivre for people who like driving.
Mazda couldn't sell buyers on a hirsute Nick Offerman of a crossover and then deliver a bearded Ted Cruz; the CX-50 needed to be more than an appearance package to work. I'm happy to confirm that the CX-50 can do the business. It's not an overlanding terrain-conquerer. But it will serve the needs of most buyers — let's be honest — who plan to follow an at least somewhat beaten path.
Mazda reiterated that they were not sacrificing on-road driving for off-road performance. They argue that (a) even active lifestyle CX-50 owners will spend more than 90% of their time on-road, and (b) traits for driving 0n-road at the limit overlap with those required for low-speed obstacle clearance.
As noted, the CX-50 offers 8.6 inches of ground clearance in top-spec, just shy of the 8.7 in a non-Wilderness trim Subaru. That clearance combined with a solid (and standard) all-wheel drive system goes a long way. The Off-Road mode is subtle, but provides helpful aids like optimizing shifting for low-speed control, biasing toward maximum rear torque and idling at a higher RPM when facing uphill.
I drove the CX-50 on Mazda's curated off-road course. It was mostly a ranch trail, although there were a few steep ascents and descents and loose surfaces and a few divots to show off some minimal articulation. The CX-50 handled everything, comfortably and without duress — and it was fun hitting the trail a bit quicker than the recommended 30 mph and kicking some dirt up. If you need to do more off-roading than the CX-50 can handle, you're probably buying a Wrangler or Bronco.
Mazda typically knocks it out of the park with the interior. It's not clear how — short of outright wizardry — the brand provides such high-end design and expensive-feeling materials at its price point. And as with the on-road driving, Mazda was not willing to sacrifice interior quality for an off-roader. The CX-50 still feels incredibly nice — at least, in full-bore Turbo Premium Plus trim.
You get swanky looks, soft-touch materials and well-ventilated cross-stitched leather seats. The CX-50 is the first Mazda to offer a panoramic moonroof, which makes it feel more spacious inside. And with the added length compared to the CX-5, the rear seating area is more spacious. I was able to sit behind myself comfortably.
About the only knock on the CX-50 is cargo space. Mazda will make the point that the space is deployed efficiently with a long floor space for the trunk. But 56.3 cubic feet of cargo volume is far closer to the Subaru Crosstrek than the Outback or Forester. And that’s a concern if you’re doing some car camping.
Mazda is still fighting a war against touchscreens. They push the screen further up the dash toward the windshield and make you operate it by a "commander knob" on the center console. Mazda said the system takes three weeks to appreciate, rather than three hours...though they only gave me a little over three hours of time to fiddle with it.
A touchscreen may per se be more distracting. But the best infotainment systems simplify processes and that's where Mazda's effort falls short. Shifting the radio station while navigating requires a series of clicks and button presses, which is more distracting than hitting one button on a touchscreen.
Mazda did concede a bit of ground. Apple Carplay and Android Auto were designed for touchscreens. Mazda does let drivers alter the settings to use a touchscreen for those systems. Alas, I could not test this functionality. The screen is so far forward on the dash one would need a Kevin McHale-like wingspan to manipulate it from a natural driving position. I had to resort to the commander knob.
Mazda starts the CX-50 at $26,800 — about $900 more than the CX-5. The more powerful turbocharged 2.5-liter engine starts at $36,400. Mazda only let me drive the top-trim Turbo Premium Plus model that starts at $41,550. Those figures do not include the $1,255 destination and handling charge.
If you look at specs, pricing, market positioning and vibe, the clear external rival for the Mazda CX-50 is the Subaru Outback. Buyers looking at the base engine CX-50 might cross-shop it with the Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road and the Subaru Forester. And, obviously, anyone in a Mazda dealership may also take a look at the similarly priced and sized CX-5.
Mazda has two significant upgrades coming for the CX-50 after launch. The CX-50 will get a brawnier top-of-the-line Meridian trim with all-terrain tires and crossbars among other features. And if you found it weird that Mazda launched an all-new, combustion-only vehicle in 2022, a hybrid CX-50 with a Toyota-sourced engine should arrive in the near future.
Powertrain: Turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four; 6-speed automatic; all-wheel drive
Horsepower: 227
Torque: 310 lb-ft
EPA Fuel Economy: 23 mpg city, 29 mpg highway
Towing Capacity: 3,500 lbs
