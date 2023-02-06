Jaguar Land Rover announced a new corporate strategy called "Reimagine" back in 2021. The plan does include significant changes for Land Rover, but those changes pale compared to those coming to Jaguar — as JLR will reimagine the storied British luxury-slash-sports car brand from nearly the ground up.

Few details have emerged about Jaguar’s future since that announcement. But here’s a rundown of what we know so far.