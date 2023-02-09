The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Is Here: Everything You Need to Know
Toyota's new three-row will tick a lot of boxes for a lot of different buyers.
The Highlander is one of the most important vehicles in the Toyota lineup; it was America's best-selling exclusively three-row vehicle and outsold the far more affordable Corolla in 2022. Some buyers wanted something bigger than the Highlander, but did not want to level up from an easy-to-drive crossover to a body-on-frame off-road SUV like the Sequoia (or dearly departed Land Cruiser). Toyota now has a vehicle that fills that space with the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander, which the brand just unveiled at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.
The name isn't particularly imaginative. And Toyota has withheld some key information, such as the price, the release date and the full arsenal of specs. But what we do know suggests the Grand Highlander should be one of the most intriguing options in the segment that can tick boxes for a wide range of buyers.
Toyota did not think outside the box. Broadly, the Grand Highlander looks like a bigger Highlander. But it is more handsome than its smaller predecessor. The silhouette looks boxier. The lines are cleaner and more modern. And we even detect a dash of 2023 Sequoia.
Toyota went all-hybrid with the Sequoia and Sienna, but the Grand Highlander retains a gasoline-only 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four. Toyota also offers a more fuel-efficient 2.5-liter hybrid that earns 34 mpg combined, as well as the high-performance Hybrid Max powertrain, which will put out 362 horsepower.
Grand Highlanders equipped with the gasoline AWD and Hybrid Max engines have extra off-road modes (Mud+Sand, Rock+Dirt, Snow). And a dual-exhaust system is available with the Hybrid Max.
Toyota offers the Grand Highlander in three grades: XLE, Limited and Platinum. XLE is the base model — but typically Toyota uses XLE as a higher-level trim, so there's no stripped-down Grand Highlander. The XLE still comes with heated seats, a power liftgate, the 12.3-inch touchscreen and some other premium features. All three engines are available on all trim levels.
Moving above XLE to Limited and Platinum brings leather seats, more advanced tech and more stately 20-inch wheels rather than 18-inchers.
The Grand Highlander can be fitted with seven or eight seats, depending on whether you opt for the second-row bench or captain's chairs. And all seven or eight passengers will be able to stay hydrated and charged. The cabin has 13 large water bottle-holding cup holders and seven USB-C charge points located throughout the cabin.
We don't know yet. Toyota says they will offer more information on Grand Highlander pricing and dealership availability in Summer 2023. We know the Grand Highlander is a 2024 model year vehicle, which suggests it may arrive before the end of the 2023 calendar year.
