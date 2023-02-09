The Highlander is one of the most important vehicles in the Toyota lineup; it was America's best-selling exclusively three-row vehicle and outsold the far more affordable Corolla in 2022. Some buyers wanted something bigger than the Highlander, but did not want to level up from an easy-to-drive crossover to a body-on-frame off-road SUV like the Sequoia (or dearly departed Land Cruiser). Toyota now has a vehicle that fills that space with the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander, which the brand just unveiled at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.

The name isn't particularly imaginative. And Toyota has withheld some key information, such as the price, the release date and the full arsenal of specs. But what we do know suggests the Grand Highlander should be one of the most intriguing options in the segment that can tick boxes for a wide range of buyers.