I don't recommend the Honda Accord to folks that often. Know why? Because no one ever asks me, "what is the best all-around vehicle that's great to drive, spacious, practical, efficient, affordable and reliable?" Typically, if someone wants all of that, they're only interested in a crossover — and they won't consider a sedan no matter what.

But — sedan or not — the Honda Accord is about the surest bet in the automotive world. It has taken up residence on Car and Driver's 10 Best list since debuting nearly 50 years ago. And it required the least debate of any pick on our best cars you can buy list. Several manufacturers have moved away from building family sedans; a major reason is that they can't compete with the Accord.

When updating a standout like the Accord, the task is to refine rather than redefine the car. But the all-new 11th generation model for 2023 does bring some significant — one might even say controversial — changes. Honda dropped the manual transmission option after 2020; and, after ditching the V6 for a punchy Civic Type R-derived turbo-four in the last generation, that turbo four has now been dumped for a more efficient, 204-horsepower hybrid setup.

Honda also rebooted the Accord's style. The brand has swapped busy dynamism for clean, almost obsessively simple lines. And depending on your perspective, the 2023 Accord either conveys elegance or has reached the apotheosis of boredom — like the expressionless emoji in car form.

Did Honda maintain its impressive streak of nailing it with the Accord? I drove the top-tier Touring Hybrid model around town for a week in Michigan to find out.