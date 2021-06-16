Honda debuted an all-new Civic sedan for the 2022 model year. It’s a profoundly important car, one of the best-selling vehicles in the United States. But it’s not a car we discuss often. Budget sedans are anything but sexy, and rolling with far less than 200 horsepower, a CVT and cloth seats seems about as far from an enthusiast car as one can get.



This new Civic, however, is worth your attention — and not just because Honda is marketing it on Twitch to urbane young people like yourself. I spent a week with the spanking new compact sedan, and I can say it’s comprehensively better than its predecessor in every respect. And, in a car market gone bonkers, the Civic still offers exceptional value.