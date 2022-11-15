Honda led off by noting that the new 2023 Civic Type R is “the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S.” It’s an empty suit of a superlative when you note Honda achieved it by milking a not-so-gobsmacking nine extra horsepower from the previous generation’s 2.0-liter engine. Using it is a tacit admission by Honda that the new Type R is more of an incremental update and refinement than rumors of a radical, hybrid, 400-horsepower AWD Civic Type R suggested. But the same could be said for virtually every affordable, low-volume combustion performance car, as manufacturers invest in going electric over everything else.

The Civic Type R did add that power, though, along with an extra 15 lb-ft of torque. Honda engineers stiffened the chassis and retuned its suspension. It has a wider track and a longer wheelbase for added stability. And Honda endeavored to resolve some of the Civic Type R’s most prominent criticisms, whether that was the less-than-stirring exhaust note or hyper-aggressive styling unfit for anyone but a backward hat-clad, Red Bull-quaffing teenage ne’er do well.

Honda brought me out to California to drive the Civic Type R in its intended environments: seriously curvy Napa Valley mountain roads and on track at Sonoma Raceway on dealer-optional Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires (with Honda staffers constantly monitoring the pressures between runs). And after a lengthy day of Type R-ing, the new version proved to be exactly what it needed to be: the ultimate Honda hot hatch — if not the ultimate hot hatch for everyone.