The Best Winter Motorcycle Gloves You Can Buy
Not ready to park your bike for the summer? Snag a pair of cold-weather gloves and keep riding for months.
November is here, but even if you don't live down in those southern states where the shorter days of the year mean amenable temperatures, there's no reason to pack your motorcycle away for the winter. So long as the roads are free of snow, there's no reason to stop riding: after all, the bike doesn't care how cold it is, and if you bundle up with the proper winter riding gear, you won't, either.
Of course, while a helmet and a thick jacket are requirements for motorcycling basically all the time, cold weather definitely demands a specific pair of one type of gear: winter riding gloves. Your hands are out there leading the charge into the air when you're riding; add in the fact that they're among the first body parts to get chilly in normal circumstances, and you have a recipe for pain if you don't gear up accordingly.
Take heart, however: any of the following winter motorcycle gloves will help your hands stay cozy all through the cold months.
These Alpinestars gloves are ideal for your city commute. Gore-Tex on the exterior keeps out the wet. PrimaLoft insulation keeps in the heat. And they're also comfortable and durable, thanks to stretch fabric.
If you're really worried about keeping your hands warm, a heated glove might be the way to go. This pair offers three heat settings, and can keep dispensing warmth for up to four hours.
If you just need something a little more simple, the 100-gram Thinsulate insulation beneath the windproof/waterproof shell and midliner of these should do you just fine.
Alpinestars is among the most-trusted names in motorcycle gear, with good reason. Their Drystars are, well, stars at keeping your hands dry; they're super-breathable, as well, and pack plenty of armor and reinforcement for better grip and protection.
Not only are these gloves windproof, waterproof and breathable, they also offer touchscreen compatibility, making it easier to fiddle with your phone when you come to a stop.
Elegant goatskin and suede teams up with hardshell knuckles and foam padding to create a glove so classy, you could practically wear it around town.
Sometimes, a simple liner can be all you need to take your gloves to the next level of warmth. If that's the case, well, these affordable ones are ready and waiting.
With a sandwich of 100-gram Thinsulate inside, waterproof lining in the middle and drum-dyed cowhide leather on the outside to keep your hands warm and dry, you won't find much to complain about with these winter gloves.
Gloves are great, but sometimes, you need a full-throated mitten to keep your hands warm. What these Klims lack in features you'd find in advanced motorcycle gloves, they more than make up for in toastiness, thanks to Gore-Tex and 500 grams of insulation.
If you went crazy, then they would still call you super-shopper for choosing these gloves — at least if you're looking for great short-cuff winter riding gloves packing goatskin leather, Gore-Tex weatherproofing and a tri-fleece liner.
Odds are good you know the name Dainese. These short-gauntlet winter gloves will remind you why the name is so well-known, what with everything from CE certification to touchscreen compatibility and a visor cleaner on the left thumb.
