The Best Motorcycle Gloves You Can Buy in 2022

The best motorcycle glove, like the best camera, should be whatever you have with you. Because, like the latter example, not having any tool for the job is the worst-case scenario. Like riding without a helmet, riding glove-less feels to us akin to skydiving without a parachute. No bueno.

But just any glove? That’s only partly bueno. Because digging out the chainsawing mitts to save your palms from shredding across the tarmac is an insufficient step. The best motorcycle gloves have a few key attributes that set them apart from anything else that would cover your hands. First, they have sufficient slide protection for your palm. When you fall, your brain tells you to put your hands out to prevent your head from banging the earth. It’s just instinct. But if that first contact point, the heel of your hand, most likely, cannot slide because the glove you’re wearing wasn’t designed with a pad for the pinkie side of your palm, you’ll snap your wrist. Sliding is good—it dissipates force.

Next, you want knuckle protection, too — if you moto off-road, especially — because random tree branches and roost will peg your digits as you grip the bars. Even if you only ply the pavement, a bee (or a stone) hitting your hand at 60mph will smart!

Extras? The best motorcycle gloves are ergonomically pre-bent, so your hands' small, easily fatigued muscles have less work to do. But that requires using more pieces of material, which costs more because that demands more labor for assembly. Yet the resulting suppleness and easy articulation can be worth it, especially if you’re putting in long miles. Not doing that? Don’t worry. Our list has a spread of gloves across all budgets, so there’s no excuse for not protecting yourself.