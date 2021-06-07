The one sure thing about riding a motorcycle is that you need to be protected from every eventuality, whether that's heat, rain, wind or a possible crash. Here is a guide to the best motorcycle jackets to armor you from all of the above.

Our choices for the best motorcycle jackets reflect seasonal thinking (summer heat, especially) but also versatility. We looked for options with more pockets, manual vents and, where hot weather is a concern, removable arms. We included pieces with integrated armor or room for armor beneath and preferred tech materials that protect in a slide.

Some of our choices reflect a preference for the one motorcycle jacket you'll keep forever, with all the bells and whistles you'd want for a pan-nation moto adventure.