Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
This Panerai Hits the Adventure Watch Sweet Spot
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Upgrade Your Sleep with This Sale from Casper

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Vintage-Style Motorcycle Helmets

Riding a café racer with a modern helmet is just plain wrong. Here’s how to go properly retro.

By
man wearing open face crash helmet and sunglasses riding cafe racer motorcycle along rural road
Mint ImagesGetty Images

Vintage style and motorcycles are good bedfellows. From Italian styling to luxuriously reconditioned rides, there's a raw, utilitarian beauty to be found on two wheels. Superfluity is kept at a minimum, and styles of yesteryear echo a time when motorcycling had an ethos and feel all its own — individualistic and raw with an attitude that was a natural flow out of the two-wheeled renegade spirit.

And that spirit lives on today, as more motorcycling gear manufacturers see value in vintage styling. More than just leather jackets and boots, helmets also imbue riders with retro aesthetics — and modern safety.

So, with all that said: it's time to let the beard grow out, tune-up your sweet little café racer, and get your vintage style ready for a Sunday ride.

The Best Vintage-Style Helmets

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Vintage Style Motorcycle Helmet
Biltwell Gringo S ECE Helmet
Courtesy
$220 AT REVZILLA

Though the Gringo S doesn’t have the most flattering name, its ’70s feel — with the kind of striping that makes you feel like you’re watching Soul Train on a Saturday morning — more than makes up for it. The full helmet has a simple, no-nonsense shape but bears a hand-painted finish and an interior lining with hand-stitched diamond-quilted padding. Comfort is enhanced by an Internal BioFoam chin pad. DOT approved.

READ THE FULL REVIEW

Bell Bullitt Reverb Helmet
Courtesy
$877 AT REVZILLA

  • Low-profile fiber composite shell
  • Removable, washable and antibacterial interior
  • 3D cut cheek pads with speaker pockets
  • DOT and ECE approved
  • Five-year warranty

Bell released its iconic star, the first full-face helmet in the 1960s. The Bell Bullitt — yes, it's named after Steve McQueen — pays homage to that classic style while adding the latest in modern tech, like a low-profile fiber composite shell, multiple density EPS liner, and 3D cut cheek pads with speaker pockets.

Bell Rogue Helmet
Courtesy
$260 AT REVZILLA

  • Magnetically mounted muzzle for easy removal
  • DOT approved
  • Lightweight composite shell
  • Speaker compatible

This dome is the clear bad-ass of the group, looking very much like an extra from Mad Max: Fury Road. But the toughness isn’t all show. It’s a half helmet with a matching adjustable muzzle to keep debris and other road junk off your pretty face. Plus, the muzzle is magnetically mounted, making your reveal or concealment a snap. The matte black composite shell cuts the wind and protects your cranium, and the overall look will scare the dickens out of pretty much everyone short of law enforcement. DOT approved.

Shoei RJ Platinum-R Helmet
Courtesy
$380 AT REVZILLA

  • Dual-layer liner for improved cooling
  • DOT and SNELL approved
  • Removable and washable interior

If you want the wind in your face, but you hate the noise and drag, the RJ Platinum R helps by incorporating forehead intake and exhaust vents (which also aid in reducing rider fatigue), along with a removable visor that allows use of a face shield for protection and additional wind-cutting. The profile is enhanced by a ridge at the back, and narrowed temple sections thin it out and even give your goggles a place to rest. It is both DOT and SNELL approved.

HJC IS-Cruiser Helmet
Courtesy
$100 AT REVZILLA

  • Moisture-wicking and antibacterial liner
  • DOT approved
  • Adjustable smoked-out sun shield

The IS-Cruiser takes the basic half helmet and adds a convenient (and protective) visor and a smoked-out sun shield, which can slide up or down as needed. This allows open-air freedom, with additional road and weather protection when you need it. The advanced polycarbonate shell is light and strong, and the liner is both moisture-wicking and antibacterial. The Darth Vader homage part is free of charge. DOT approved.

The Best Motorcycle Gear Buying Guides
three motorcycle helmets on a grey background
Courtesy
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
You Can Wear These Jeans Even Though It's Hot Out
The Best Gifts for the New Dad
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 30+ Best College Graduation Gifts
The 10 Best Bags and Totes to Take to the Beach
The Best Mattresses You Can Buy Online in 2022
23 of the Best High School Graduation Gifts
The Best Carry-On Luggage for Every Trip
The Best Wedding Gift Ideas of 2022
The 20+ Best Travel Gifts for Jet-Setters
The Best Short-Sleeve Collared Shirts