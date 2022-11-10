The Best Motorcycle Covers for Protecting Your Bike

Okay, so you've found your perfect motorcycle. One of the next steps — after finding the right helmet, jacket and gloves for safety, of course — will be finding the right motorcycle cover. Motorcycles, unlike cars, have their key bits exposed to the elements at all times. And you'll likely want to cover them when street parked, traveling or packing them away for the winter. A motorcycle can protect your significant investment from long-term damage. And even in the short term, riding with a wet butt just isn't that comfortable or fun.



What to Look for When Buying a Motorcycle Cover

Compact Storage: A motorcycle cover is often an item kept with the bike. The best covers will come with a storage bag or pouch that is compact enough to allow for easy storage. That's especially important if you're using the bike for commuting or road-tripping.

Fit: Motorcycle covers come in different sizes to fit different types of motorcycles. Aftermarket accessories that add to the vehicle's dimensions may require you to size up. A cover that is too small may not provide adequate coverage. A cover that is too large may not stay on the motorcycle.

Heat Resistance: Motorcycles get hot. And sometimes you don't have time to give your bike a complete half-hour-plus period for optimal cooling. Many motorcycle covers will have heat-resistant paneling to help protect the cover from damage when parts of the bike are still hot.

UV Resistance: Motorcycle covers often have treatments to protect against sunlight exposure and fading. Depending on your location and storage conditions, that may be more important than waterproofing.

Waterproofing: The best motorcycle covers are going to offer complete waterproofing with durable fabric and measures taken to protect vulnerabilities at the seams. Note that "water-resistant" is not the same thing as waterproof. But truly waterproof fabric can also jack up the price. And if you live in the desert or store your bike under a roof, a waterproof cover may not be a necessity.