The Best Motorcycle Covers for Protecting Your Bike

Great for preventing long-term damage... or a wet butt.

By Tyler Duffy
three motorcycles with covers on
Courtesy

Okay, so you've found your perfect motorcycle. One of the next steps — after finding the right helmet, jacket and gloves for safety, of course — will be finding the right motorcycle cover. Motorcycles, unlike cars, have their key bits exposed to the elements at all times. And you'll likely want to cover them when street parked, traveling or packing them away for the winter. A motorcycle can protect your significant investment from long-term damage. And even in the short term, riding with a wet butt just isn't that comfortable or fun.

What to Look for When Buying a Motorcycle Cover

Compact Storage: A motorcycle cover is often an item kept with the bike. The best covers will come with a storage bag or pouch that is compact enough to allow for easy storage. That's especially important if you're using the bike for commuting or road-tripping.

Fit: Motorcycle covers come in different sizes to fit different types of motorcycles. Aftermarket accessories that add to the vehicle's dimensions may require you to size up. A cover that is too small may not provide adequate coverage. A cover that is too large may not stay on the motorcycle.

Heat Resistance: Motorcycles get hot. And sometimes you don't have time to give your bike a complete half-hour-plus period for optimal cooling. Many motorcycle covers will have heat-resistant paneling to help protect the cover from damage when parts of the bike are still hot.

UV Resistance: Motorcycle covers often have treatments to protect against sunlight exposure and fading. Depending on your location and storage conditions, that may be more important than waterproofing.

Waterproofing: The best motorcycle covers are going to offer complete waterproofing with durable fabric and measures taken to protect vulnerabilities at the seams. Note that "water-resistant" is not the same thing as waterproof. But truly waterproof fabric can also jack up the price. And if you live in the desert or store your bike under a roof, a waterproof cover may not be a necessity.

Best Waterproof Motorcycle Cover
Seal Skin Supreme Motorcycle Covers
Now 50% off
$110 AT SEALSKINCOVERS.COM

  • 100% waterproof with welded seams
  • Seal-Tec fabric is breathable, protecting against mold and mildew
  • Resistant to hail and UV damage
  • Comes with a 10-year warranty
  • Elastic hem for a precise fit

  • Expensive compared to other motorcycle cover options
  • Not a universal fit so you need to pair fit to bike size

The Seal Skin Supreme uses proprietary Seal-Tec fabric which is 100% waterproof and resistant to hail and UV light damage. It's also breathable to prevent mold and mildew buildup. And Seal Skin is confident enough in its durability to offer a 10-year warranty.

There aren't many performance drawbacks for the Seal Skin Supreme. But it is pricier than other motorcycle covers, with even sale prices exceeding $100. It's also not a universal fit, so you must buy the size that corresponds to your individual bike.

Best Overall Motorcycle Cover
Dowco
Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Motorcycle Cover
$131 AT AMAZON

  • Made with heavy-duty waterproof fabcric with heat-sealed and taped seams
  • Guardvent System to prevent moisture buildup and mildew
  • Sewn-in pocked to pair with alarm system
  • Comes with a lifetime warranty

  • Costs more than $100
  • Aftermarket accessories may affect sizing

The Dowco Guardian Weatherall Plus comes in a wide range of sizes. Its exterior heavy-duty nylon fabric is waterproof with heat-sealed and taped seams. It has a Guardvent System to prevent moisture buildup underneath and mildew-resistant undercoating. It also has a sewn-in pocket for owners to use Dowco's Guardian Alarm.

Best Affordable Motorcycle Cover
Nelson-Rigg
Nelson-Rigg Deluxe Motorcycle Cover
$39 AT AMAZON

  • Affordable price
  • UV-treated fabric to avoid fading
  • Soft windshield liner protects against scratching
  • Great protection for mild weather conditions

  • Not equipped for storing in extreme weather conditions
  • Not waterpoof

The Nelson Rigg Deluxe All-Season Cover is not as heavy-duty or durable as a more expensive motorcycle cover. But it will provide solid protection in conditions without weather extremes — like parking a car in a garage or carport.

Best Affordable Waterproof Motorcycle Cover
Tourmaster
Tourmaster Elite Motorcycle Cover
Courtesy
Now 20% off
$60 AT AMAZON

  • 100 percent waterpoof with double-stitched and taped seams
  • Ventilated to prevent moisture and condensation buildup
  • Heat panels protect against the hottest parts of the bike
  • Soft liner to protect windshield and tail-section

  • Fabric not UV-treated
  • Doesn't pack as compactly as other options

The Tourmaster Elite is a more affordable alternative to the Dowco that still offers 100 percent waterproof fabric with double-stitched and taped seams and ventilation to prevent moisture and condensation buildup inside.

Best Motorcycle Cover for Travel and Commuting
Dowco
Dowco Guardian Premium Half Cover
Now 13% off
$83 AT AMAZON

  • Made from plush, high-end microfiber fabric
  • Easy to put on with foot peg straps and a rear antenna pass-through
  • Reflective piping for enhanced night visibility

  • Not equipped for long-term or hazardous weather storage

Dowco also provides a great half-cover option for traveling or commuting. It's made from a high-tech microfiber material and performs the main half-cover function of you not getting your butt wet when you take off in the morning. It has foot peg straps and a rear antenna pass-through to go on easily. And it has reflective piping to make your bike extra visible at night.

Best Motorcycle Cover for Adventure Bikes
Dowco
Dowco Guardian Ultralite Plus Motorcycle Cover
$59 AT AMAZON

  • UV, water and abrasion resistant fabric
  • Sewn-in storage bag to hold gloves and other items
  • Lightweight and quick-drying fabric
  • Interior lining to protect windshield

  • Not waterproof

The Dowco Guardian Ultralite is a great lightweight and quick-drying motorcycle cover for ADV and Sport Touring riders. Its 75D ripstop polyester is designed for abrasion resistance and provides UV and water resistance as well. It dries faster than heavier covers and stores compactly.

