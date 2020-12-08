You Can Save More than $2,000 on an Amazing Mountain Bike Right Now

Six months ago, you practically had to sell an organ to score a bike, but we're seeing some sweet fall discounts surface now. Exhibit A? Competitive Cyclist is offering 30 percent off an awesome Evil mountain bike, The Insurgent. That means savings of $2,100 on a bike that's available in three sizes and two colors, the silvery shade shown here and an off-white one.

Courtesy

If you yearn to bomb downhill and view climbing as simply a necessary, ahem, evil, The Insurgent beckons. This bike boasts typically Evil aggressive geometry with a light but strong carbon frame and components. You also get a cushy, enduro-friendly six inches of travel and SRAM's premium X01 Eagle drivetrain for super smooth shifting.

This bike is also available with the more affordable SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, at a price of $5,499 $4,099, a cool $1,400 in savings right there.



Price: $6,999 $4,899

