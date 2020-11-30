Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it daily with the best tech deals through Cyber Monday. For even more savings, discounts and promotions, visit our Deals page or one of these links:
Sitewide Sales
Adorama: Save hundreds on cameras, lenses, hard drives and more. Valid while stocks last
Amazon: Save on Amazon devices, smart phones, electronics, video games, TVs and more. Valid while stocks last
B&H Photo & Video: Save on cameras, computers, monitors and more. Valid while stocks last
Bose: Up to 50% off headphones and more.
Dell: Save on hundreds on laptops, monitors, gaming PCs and more. Expires 12/7
Disney+: Save when you bundle subscribe to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu together.
Google: Save up to $100 on Google Nest smart home products at Walmart. Expires 12/2
Jabra: Save up to 40% on headphones, with an extended return window. Valid while stocks last
JBL: Up to 70% off.
Lenovo: Save up to 80% on laptops and more.
Master & Dynamic: Save 20% off orders of $300 or more, or 25% off orders of $500 or more with discount codes GIVEBF20 and GIVEBF25. Expires 12/1
Moment: Up to 75% off cameras and gear. Expires 12/4
Nomad Goods: 30% off sitewide. Expires 12/2
Otterbox: Save 25% on tech cases. Expires 11/30
Peak Design: 20% off everyday bags. Expires 11/30
PlayStation Store: Save up to 70% on digital games. Expires 11/30
PhoneSoap: Save 20% on smartphone sanitizers w/ code HOLIDAY20.
Sennheiser: Save up to 50% on select headphones.
Sonos: Save $100 on select Sonos speakers. Expires 11/30
Tidal: Get a 30-day free trial and only $9.99/month after.
Walmart: Save hundreds on TVs, computers, tablets, video games, smart home tech and more. Valid while stocks last
World Wide Stereo: Save hundreds on turntables, speakers, headphones, Sonos and more. Valid while stocks last
Xbox Store: Save up to 55% on games, $40 on headsets, and start a Game Pass subscription for just $1. Expires 12/3
Best Sonos Deals
$179 $129 (Save $50)
The plucky Sonos One is a terrific way to start or expand any Sonos system. This is the "SL" model, which is cheaper and has no microphone for smart assistants.
$199 $149 (Save $50)
$398 $298 (Save $100)
What's better than one One? How about two Ones.
$399 $299 (Save $100)
Sonos' Beam is an older, smaller soundbar compared to the new flagship Arc, and while it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it's also less than half the price on sale!
$399 $299 (Save $100)
Sonos' Move portable speaker can easily become the best speaker in whatever room you are in.
$699 $599 (Save $100)
The Sonos Sub is a pricey but terrific addition to any Sonos system that will really bring it over the top from excellent into ridiculously good.
$1,456.00 $1,156.00 (Save $300)
$1,856.00 $1,656.00 (Save $200)
This robust speaker set is everything you need for a Sonos-based surround-sound system. This package comes with the new best-in-class Dolby Atmos Arc soundbar.
The Best Turntable Deals
$149.00 $129.88 ($19.12 off)
The Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK is a stylish and fully automatic turntable. It's great for beginners.
$349.99 $249.00 ($100.99 off)
The Denon DP-300F is a great beginner turntable because it's fully automatic and it has a built-in preamp.
$699.95 $599.95 ($500.00 off)
The Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 has built-in Wi-Fi so you can stream its audio to various MusicCast-enabled wireless speakers. You can also go the traditional route and hook it up to an amplifier and some bookshelf speakers.
$1,699.99 1,199.99 ($500.00 off)
The Alva TT is a beautiful high-end designed for modern audiophiles. It's a wireless aptX HD audio turntable, meaning it can wirelessly stream high-resolution 24-bit/48kHz sound to amps, speakers and headphones.
Best Laptop Deals
$1,499.00 $1,399.00 ($100 off)
Apple's newest MacBook Pro, sporting its new powerful M1 chip, just came out this month and it's already on sale.
$1,299.00 $1,199.00 ($100 off)
Apple's newest MacBook Pro, sporting its new powerful M1 chip, just came out this month and it's already on sale.
$999.00 $869.00 ($130 off)
This is not the new MacBook Air with the new M1 chip -- that's why you can find it at a discount. This Intel-powered model is still up to date and plenty capable, though.
$2,219.00 $1,220.45 (Save $998.55)
Lenovo's ressurection of IBM's classic ThinkPad line has produced some of the best business-grade laptops in the biz. This is the latest 14-inch model. Use code "THINKCMSALE".
$899.99 $799.99 (Save $100)
The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft's more affordable laptop. The most capable model (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is currently discounted.
$1,599 $1,299 (Save $300)
Microsoft's transforming Surface Book is the top of its laptop line. All configurations of it are currently discounted.
$2,399.99 $1,899.99 (Save $500)
Microsoft's Surface Laptop is Microsoft's top-tier non-transforming laptop. The most capable model (with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage) can be had for a $500 discount. Other models currently sport a $300 discount.
$3,199.99 $2,799.99 (Save $400)
Razer's "Blade" gaming PC is expensive, but you can't get more gaming horsepower in a slimmer, slicker package. This is the 17-inch model.
Best Bookshelf Speaker Deals
$349.98 $249.98 ($100.00 off)
The ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 are our pick for the best passive bookshelf speakers that you can buy — and Amazon is currently discounting them by $100.
$1,249.99 $799.98 ($450.01 off)
The LSX is a powerful pair of active bookshelf speakers with a multitude of connectivity options. It's essentially a smaller and more colorful version of the famed KEF LS50 Wireless.
$599.99 $299.98 ($300.01 off)
The Q150 is an excellent pair bookshelf speakers. They have KEFs's signature Uni-Q driver, are work great as a stereo pair or in a larger home theater system.
$264.99 $225.24 ($39.75 off)
The Q Acoustics 3010i is the company's most entry-level pair of bookshelf speakers. Amazon is selling them for 15% off. (Deal ends December 4.)
$299.99 $267.74 ($32.25 off)
The Q Acoustics 3020i bookshelf speakers are slightly larger and more powerful versions of the 3010i (above). These are some of our favorite bookshelf speakers.
$1,499.00 $999.00 ($500 off)
Focal is a high-end French audio company that makes some of the best loudspeakers and headphones that money can buy. These are its entry-level speakers and they've never been cheaper.
$289.99 $144.99 ($145 off)
The R-51M are the most affordable speakers in Klipsch's high-quality Reference line. Plus they have a cool, retro flair.
$229.00 $146.22 ($82.78 off)
The Klipsch R-41M are essentially just a smaller, less powerful and cheaper version of the Klipsch R-51M. If you old need to fill a small room with sound, these are the safer bet.
Best Headphone Deals
$159.00 $109.00 ($50.00 off)
These are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. They do not have a wireless charging case.
$179.99 $99.99 ($80.00 off)
The Jaybird Vista is one of favorite wireless earbuds for running thanks to their small design and high water-resistance rating (IPX7).
$399.95 $299.95 ($100 off)
Bose flagship noise-canceling headphones are up to $100 off. Note: the black, silver and blue models are also discounting, but not as steeply as the white (pictured) models.
$349.99 $278.00 ($71.99 off)
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are our pick for the best noise-canceling wireless headphones that you can buy in 2020.
$179.95 $159.95 ($20.00 off)
The Bose Sport Earbuds are the company's new sweat-resistant wireless earbuds with excellent battery life. Bose is discounting them by $20 for the holiday.
$89.95 $79.95 ($10.00 off)
Cambridge Audio’s first-ever pair of wireless earbuds are some of the best-sounding wireless earbuds you can buy. Plus, they have twice the battery life of Apple AirPods.
$199.95 $99.95 ($100.00 off)
If you're looking for affordable noise-canceling headphones, you can't do much better than the Sennheiser HD 450BT. And now they're half off.
$169.99 $129.99 ($40.00 off)
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are the company's newest and innovatively-designed wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation.
$299.95 $249.95 ($50.00 off)
These are some of the best-sounding wireless earbud you can buy. And with these second-generation models, Sennheiser gave them active noise-cancellation.
$229.99 $168.00 ($61.99)
The Sony WF-1000XM3 have been around for over a year but they're still one of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy.
$129.99 $79.99 ($50.00 off)
The Echo Buds are affordable wireless earbuds that also happen to have active noise-canceling technology.
Best Soundbar Deals
$399.00 $299.00 ($100.00 off)
The Sonos Beam is the company's excellent entry-level soundbar. It also works as a smart speaker with built-in Alexa, just like a Sonos One.
$199.00 $149.00 ($50.00 off)
The Bose Solo 5 TV sound system is a soundbar that’s ideal for small rooms and apartments. It also has built-in Bluetooth, so you can stream music when the TV is not in use.
$349.99 $297.49 ($52.50 off)
Q Acoustics's excellent entry-level soundbar has a built-in subwoofer. Normally $350, it's 15% off right now. (The deal runs through December 4.)
$129.99 $99.99 ($30.00 off)
The Roku Streambar is the company's new tiny soundbar with a built-in 4K streamer. It's the perfect upgrade for any older TV that needs improved sound and Roku's smart operating system.
$699.99 $397.99 ($302.00 off)
The Samsung HW-Q70T is a 3.1.2-channel system that comes with wireless subwoofer. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive sound technologies.
$499.99 $299.99 ($200 off)
The Vizio SB36512-F6 is 5.1.2 surround sound system. It's one of the cheapest ways to get a full surround sound that supports Dolby Atmos.
Best 4K and OLED TV Deals
$999.99 $799.99 ($200.00 off)
The Frame is Samsung's 4K TV that can display artwork when turned off, making function as more than just a TV. It's on sale in a number of different sizes for Cyber Monday.
$1,999.99 $1,499.99 ($500.00 off)
Best Buy is offering steep discounts on Vizio's first OLED TV, which just released in the past two months.
$349.99 $229.99 ($120.00 off)
The 4 Series is TCL's budget-friendly line of 4K TVs. Best Buy is discounting the 4 Series in a number of different sizes.
$1,699.99 $1,399.99 ($300.00 off)
The LG CX is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. Best Buy is discounting 65-inch and 77-inch models.
$2,299.99 $1,799.99 ($500.00 off)
The BX Series is LG's slightly more affordable line of OLED TVs. Best Buy is discounting the LG BX in a number of different sizes.
$3,499.99 $2,299.99 ($1,200.00 off)
Samsung is dishing out big discounts on its latest line of big 8K TVs. You can get a great deal on this Samsung Q800T QLED 8K in either 65-inch, 75-inch or 82-inch models.
$699.99 $599.99 ($100.00 off)
The Q60T line is one of Samsung's more affordable QLED 4K TVs. Samsung is running big discounts on many different sizes, ranging from 43-inch to 82-inch models, right now.
Best Airpod Deals
$249.00 $169.00 ($80.00 off) The noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are the top of Apple's headphone heap. $159.00 $109.00 (Save $50.00)No noise-cancelling here, but Apple's second-gen AirPods are no slouch. This model comes with the wired charging case. $199.00 $139.99 (save $59.01)
No noise-cancelling here, but Apple's second-gen AirPods are no slouch. This model comes with the wireless charging case.
No noise-cancelling here, but Apple's second-gen AirPods are no slouch. This model comes with the wireless charging case.
Best Mac Deals
Best iPad Deals
$1,149 $799 (Save $350)
This iPad Pro is last gen (so no LIDAR vision), but you can get it at a serious discount if that's not an issue for you.
$1,099.00 $999.00 (Save $100.00)
This is a great option for creatives and power users who don't need the huge screen of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
$1,099 $999 (Save $100)
You can already grab the latest iPad Pro model (complete with LIDAR vision) for a discount.
$599.00 $569.00 (Save $30.00)
The latest iPad Air looks and feels like a 10.9-inch iPad Pro, but is considerably more affordable.
$599 $569 (Save $30)
The latest and greatest iPad air, with A14 Bionic chip.
Best Smartwatch Deals
$399.00 $349.99 ($49.01 off)
Amazon is discounting Apple's flagship smartwatch in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. Compared to the more affordable SE, the Series 6 has an always-on display, an electrical heart-rate sensor and a blood oxygen sensor.
$279.00 $259.00 ($20.00 off)
The Apple Watch SE is essentially a more affordable version of Apple's best smartwatch, the Series 6. Amazon is discounting both 40mm and 44mm models.
$329.00 $309.00 ($20.00 off)
Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch SE (cellular) in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.
$249.99 $179.99 ($70 off)
The Galaxy Watch Active2 is one of the best smartwatches for anybody with a Samsung smartphone. Best Buy is discounting it in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. There are discounts on cellular models as well.
$179.95 $129.95 ($50.00 off)
The Fitbit Versa 2 is a great entry-level smartwatch with an excellent 6-day battery life and a nice OLED display. It's on a sale right now on the company's website.
$149.95 $99.95 ($50.00 off)
The Fitbit Charge 4 is a pretty minimalist fitness tracker with built-in GPS and heart-rate sensors, and it has the ability to track many different types of workouts.
The Best Streaming Deals
$180.00 $169.00 ($11.00 off)
Walmart is the only retailer currently discounting Apple's streaming device. (If you play Apple Arcade, I recommend paying a few bucks more and getting the 64GB model.)
$99.00 $69.99 ($29.01 off)
The Roku Ultra is another 4K HDR streamer, but it also has a built-in ethernet port (for a more stable connection) and comes with a more capable voice remote.
Tidal Premium:
$10.00/month $1.00/month ($9.00 off)
Tidal is offering a four-month subscription to its Premium subscription for only $0.99. Or a four-month subscription to its HiFi subscription for $1.99. (The deal will run between November 24 through December 2.)
5.99/month 1.99/month (3.99/month off)
Hulu is currently running a special offer for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's 65% off the normal price for a 1-year subscription.
$39.99 $24.99 ($15.00 off)
The Roku Premiere is a good streaming stick that supports 4K HDR content. It's a good option for people with a 4K TV who are looking to spend as little as possible on a streamer.
$49.99 $29.00 ($20.99 off)
The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the company's higher-end streaming stick that supports 4K HDR. It's great when paired with a 4K TV.
$129.99 $99.99 ($30 off)
The Roku Streambar is a 2-in-1 gadget that functions as a traditional 2.0-channel soundbar that's great for small TVs. It has also has a built-in 4K HDR streaming stick.
$29.99 $17.99 ($12.00 off)
The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is an affordable 4K streaming device that comes with a voice remote.
$49.99 $29.99 ($20.00 off)
The Fire TV Stick 4K is essentially an upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick Lite. It supports Dolby Vision and comes with Alexa built-in (no separate Echo speaker required).
$229.99 $129.99 ($100.00 off)
The Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch over-air TV from anywhere — at home on the big screen or elsewhere using your mobile device — with no monthly fees.
The Best Gaming Deals
$45 $23 (Save $22)
Xbox Game Pass is basically the Netflix of gaming, and by scoring three months at a discount, it's an even better deal.
$899 $699 (Save $200)
A widescreen, curved monitor will kick your PC gaming setup to a whole new level, so long as your PC can push the pixels.
$80 $50 (Save $30)
Gaming with friends has never been as comforting as it is these days, and so is being able to actually talk to them while you do it.
$60 $45 (Save $15)
PlayStation's premium subscription service is even better when it's at a discount.
$180 $60 (Save $120)
There's no such thing as too much storage and with 400 GB at your disposal, your Switch's library will be an infinite expanse.
Best Buy Deals
$1,299.99 $899.99 ($400.00 off)
Best Buy is offering steep discounts on Vizio's first OLED TV, which just released in the past two months. It's a great deal for anybody looking for an OLED TV for less than $1,000.
$1,699.99 $1,399.99 ($300.00 off)
The LG CX is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. Best Buy is discounting 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models.
$160 $120 (Save $40)
$700 $400 (Save $300)
At a discount, this is one of the most affordable Dolby Atmos soundbars you can hope to find.
$299 $199 (Save $100)
An absolute classic, these are some of the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones on the market.
$2,200 $1,990 (Save $300)
Sony's mirrorless full-frame powerhouse is a great investment for serious shooters even at full price, but it's certainly easier to justify at a discount.
Don't Miss These Deals
$12.50 $6.25 (50% off)
You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.
$220 $154 (30% off)
The Barcalounger of camping chairs at one of the lowest prices ever. Hello outdoor social-distancing.
$199 $149 ($50 off)
Score $50 off one of Sonos' most popular speaker. At this price, grab two while you're at it.
$299 $165 (45% off)
The Micro Puff Hoody is the lightest and most packable jacket the company has ever made, but doesn’t sacrifice warmth.
$45 $20 (56% off)
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.
$140 $69 (51% off)
This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.
$34 $30.60 (10% off)
One of our team’s favorite watch straps, Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO is incredibly comfortable and comes in multiple colors and sizes.
$70 $56 (20% off w/code SWEETDREAMS)
The best pillow for every sleepy head.
$50 $37 (25% off)
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
$148 $104 (30% off )
Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really.
$159 $128 (20% off w/coupon at checkout)
If you're feeling cooped up, you can bet your kids (or any kids you know) are too. Do them and yourself a favor and be a holiday hero with this tricked-out scooter.
$100 $80 (20% off)
This roomy mat is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and formaldehyde-free with excellent cushioning for joint support. Get started on your New Year's resolutions now.
$60 $30 (50% off)
Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.
$80 $60 (25% off)
Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers.
$45 $36 (20% off)
Snowe's elegant coffee mugs are made of Limoges porcelain, yet aren’t absurdly expensive. The shape is classic, as is the color, and the makeup is that of mugs and tableware twice its cost.
$850 $570 (33% off)
This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection
$248 $174 (30% off)
Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 30% off for a limited time.
$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code CYBERMONDAY20)
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
$230 $150 (35% off)
One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.
$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)
With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.
$737.00 $353 (52% off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)
While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.
$399 $299 ($100 off)
Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).
$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.
$199.00 $139.00 ($50 off)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. With all colors on sale, the Nano Puff at 30 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
$259.00 $207.20 ($52 off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$175.00 $139.00 (21% off)
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
$79 $52 (35% off)
Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.
$360 $252 (30% off w/code THANKYOU)
Garrett Leight's shades capture the essence of California cool and they're rarely on sale, so act fast.
$168.00 $97 (30% off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 30% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.