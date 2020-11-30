Bookmark this page. We'll be updating it daily with the best tech deals through Cyber Monday. For even more savings, discounts and promotions, visit our Deals page or one of these links:

    Best Sonos Deals

    Sonos One SL
    Sonos One SL
    $179 $129 (Save $50)

    The plucky Sonos One is a terrific way to start or expand any Sonos system. This is the "SL" model, which is cheaper and has no microphone for smart assistants.

    READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

    Sonos One
    Sonos One
    $199 $149 (Save $50) 

    The standard Sonos One model includes a microphone so it can be used with smart assistants. READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

    Sonos One Gen 2, Two-Room Set
    Sonos One Gen 2, Two-Room Set
    $398 $298 (Save $100)

    What's better than one One? How about two Ones.
    READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

    Sonos Beam
    Sonos Beam
    $399 $299 (Save $100)

    Sonos' Beam is an older, smaller soundbar compared to the new flagship Arc, and while it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it's also less than half the price on sale! 



    READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE


    Sonos Move
    Sonos Move
    $399 $299 (Save $100)

    Sonos' Move portable speaker can easily become the best speaker in whatever room you are in. 



    READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

    Sonos Sub
    Sonos Sub
    $699 $599 (Save $100)

    The Sonos Sub is a pricey but terrific addition to any Sonos system that will really bring it over the top from excellent into ridiculously good. 

    READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

    Sonos 5.1 Surround Set with Beam, One SL, and Gen. 3 Sub
    Sonos 5.1 Surround Set with Beam, One SL, and Gen. 3 Sub
    $1,456.00 $1,156.00 (Save $300)

    This robust speaker set is everything you need for a Sonos-based surround-sound system. The Beam soundbar, however, is outclassed by the newer ArcREAD OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

    Sonos 5.1 Surround Set with Arc, One SL, and Gen. 3 Sub
    Sonos 5.1 Surround Set with Arc, One SL, and Gen. 3 Sub
    $1,856.00 $1,656.00 (Save $200)

    This robust speaker set is everything you need for a Sonos-based surround-sound system. This package comes with the new best-in-class Dolby Atmos Arc soundbar. 

    READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

    The Best Turntable Deals

    Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK
    Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK
    $149.00 $129.88 ($19.12 off)

    The Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK is a stylish and fully automatic turntable. It's great for beginners.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST TURNTABLES UNDER $500

    Denon DP-300F
    Denon DP-300F
    $349.99 $249.00 ($100.99 off)

    The Denon DP-300F is a great beginner turntable because it's fully automatic and it has a built-in preamp. 

    READ OUR GUIDE OF THE BEST VINYL SETUPS

    Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500
    Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500
    $699.95 $599.95 ($500.00 off)

    The Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 has built-in Wi-Fi so you can stream its audio to various MusicCast-enabled wireless speakers. You can also go the traditional route and hook it up to an amplifier and some bookshelf speakers. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST ALL-IN-ONE TURNTABLES

    Cambridge Audio Alva TT
    Cambridge Audio Alva TT
    $1,699.99 1,199.99 ($500.00 off)

    The Alva TT is a beautiful high-end designed for modern audiophiles. It's a wireless aptX HD audio turntable, meaning it can wirelessly stream high-resolution 24-bit/48kHz sound to amps, speakers and headphones.

    READ MORE ABOUT THE CAMBRIDGE AUDIO ALVA TT

    Best Laptop Deals

    Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro M1 Chip (Late 2020, Space Gray)
    Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro M1 Chip (Late 2020, Space Gray)
    $1,499.00 $1,399.00 ($100 off)

    Apple's newest MacBook Pro, sporting its new powerful M1 chip, just came out this month and it's already on sale. 

    READ OUR REVIEW

    Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro M1 Chip (Late 2020, Space Gray)
    Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro M1 Chip (Late 2020, Space Gray)
    $1,299.00 $1,199.00 ($100 off)

    Apple's newest MacBook Pro, sporting its new powerful M1 chip, just came out this month and it's already on sale. 

    READ OUR REVIEW

    Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Air (Early 2020, Space Gray)
    Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Air (Early 2020, Space Gray)
    $999.00 $869.00 ($130 off)

    This is not the new MacBook Air with the new M1 chip -- that's why you can find it at a discount. This Intel-powered model is still up to date and plenty capable, though.

    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8
    Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8
    $2,219.00 $1,220.45 (Save $998.55)

    Lenovo's ressurection of IBM's classic ThinkPad line has produced some of the best business-grade laptops in the biz. This is the latest 14-inch model. Use code "THINKCMSALE".

    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
    $899.99 $799.99 (Save $100)

    The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft's more affordable laptop. The most capable model (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is currently discounted. 

    Microsoft Surface Book 3
    Microsoft Surface Book 3
    $1,599 $1,299 (Save $300)

    Microsoft's transforming Surface Book is the top of its laptop line. All configurations of it are currently discounted. 

    Microsoft Surface Laptop 3
    Microsoft Surface Laptop 3
    $2,399.99 $1,899.99 (Save $500)

    Microsoft's Surface Laptop is Microsoft's top-tier non-transforming laptop. The most capable model (with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage) can be had for a $500 discount. Other models currently sport a $300 discount. 

    Razer Blade Pro 17
    Razer Blade Pro 17
    $3,199.99 $2,799.99 (Save $400) 

    Razer's "Blade" gaming PC is expensive, but you can't get more gaming horsepower in a slimmer, slicker package. This is the 17-inch model. 

    Best Bookshelf Speaker Deals

    ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2
    ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2
    $349.98 $249.98 ($100.00 off)

    The ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 are our pick for the best passive bookshelf speakers that you can buy — and Amazon is currently discounting them by $100. 

    THE BEST PASSIVE BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS

    KEF LSX Wireless Music System
    KEF LSX Wireless Music System
    $1,249.99 $799.98 ($450.01 off)

    The LSX is a powerful pair of active bookshelf speakers with a multitude of connectivity options. It's essentially a smaller and more colorful version of the famed KEF LS50 Wireless.

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE KEF LSX

    Q150 Bookshelf Speaker
    Q150 Bookshelf Speaker
    $599.99 $299.98 ($300.01 off)

    The Q150 is an excellent pair bookshelf speakers. They have KEFs's signature Uni-Q driver, are work great as a stereo pair or in a larger home theater system.  

    READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS

    Q Acoustics 3010i
    Q Acoustics 3010i
    $264.99 $225.24 ($39.75 off)

    The Q Acoustics 3010i is the company's most entry-level pair of bookshelf speakers. Amazon is selling them for 15% off. (Deal ends December 4.)

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS UNDER $250

    Q Acoustics 3020i
    Q Acoustics 3020i
    $299.99 $267.74 ($32.25 off)

    The Q Acoustics 3020i bookshelf speakers are slightly larger and more powerful versions of the 3010i (above).  These are some of our favorite bookshelf speakers. 

    READ MORE ABOUT THE Q ACOUSTICS 3020i

    Focal Aria 906
    Focal Aria 906
    $1,499.00 $999.00 ($500 off)

    Focal is a high-end French audio company that makes some of the best loudspeakers and headphones that money can buy. These are its entry-level speakers and they've never been cheaper.

    READ MORE ABOUT FOCAL HEADPHONES

    Klipsch R-51M Bookshelf Speakers
    Klipsch R-51M Bookshelf Speakers
    $289.99 $144.99 ($145 off)

    The R-51M are the most affordable speakers in Klipsch's high-quality Reference line. Plus they have a cool, retro flair. 

    5 EXCELLENT SPEAKER-AND-AMP PAIRINGS

    Klipsch R-41M
    Klipsch R-41M
    $229.00 $146.22 ($82.78 off)

    The Klipsch R-41M are essentially just a smaller, less powerful and cheaper version of the Klipsch R-51M. If you old need to fill a small room with sound, these are the safer bet.

    WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CHEAP AND EXPENSIVE SPEAKERS?


    Best Headphone Deals

    Apple AirPods
    Apple AirPods
    $159.00  $109.00  ($50.00 off)

    These are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. They do not have a wireless charging case.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS OF 2020 

    Jaybird Vista
    Jaybird Vista
    $179.99 $99.99 ($80.00 off)

    The Jaybird Vista is one of favorite wireless earbuds for running thanks to their small design and high water-resistance rating (IPX7).

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HEADPHONE FOR RUNNING

    Bose Headphones 700
    Bose Headphones 700
    $399.95 $299.95 ($100 off)

    Bose flagship noise-canceling headphones are up to $100 off. Note: the black, silver and blue models are also discounting, but not as steeply as the white (pictured) models.

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BOSE HEADPHONES 700 

    Sony WH-1000XM4
    Sony WH-1000XM4
    $349.99 $278.00 ($71.99 off)

    The Sony WH-1000XM4 are our pick for the best noise-canceling wireless headphones that you can buy in 2020.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES OF 2020

    Bose Sport Earbuds
    Bose Sport Earbuds
    $179.95 $159.95 ($20.00 off)

    The Bose Sport Earbuds are the company's new sweat-resistant wireless earbuds with excellent battery life. Bose is discounting them by $20 for the holiday.

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BOSE QC EARBUDS

    Cambridge Audio Melomania 1
    Cambridge Audio Melomania 1
    $89.95 $79.95 ($10.00 off)

    Cambridge Audio’s first-ever pair of wireless earbuds are some of the best-sounding wireless earbuds you can buy. Plus, they have twice the battery life of Apple AirPods.

    READ MORE ABOUT THE CAMBRIDGE AUDIO MELOMANIA 1

    Sennheiser HD 450BT
    Sennheiser HD 450BT
    $199.95 $99.95 ($100.00 off)

    If you're looking for affordable noise-canceling headphones, you can't do much better than the Sennheiser HD 450BT. And now they're half off.

    READ MORE ABOUT THE SENNHEISER HD 450BT

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
    Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
    $169.99 $129.99 ($40.00 off)

    The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are the company's newest and innovatively-designed wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING WIRELESS EARBUDS

    Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
    Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
    $299.95 $249.95  ($50.00 off)

    These are some of the best-sounding wireless earbud you can buy. And with these second-generation models, Sennheiser gave them active noise-cancellation. 

    READ MORE ABOUT THE SENNHEISER MOMENTUM TW2

    Sony WF-1000XM3
    Sony WF-1000XM3
    $229.99 $168.00 ($61.99)

    The Sony WF-1000XM3 have been around for over a year but they're still one of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST AIRPOD ALTERNATIVES

    Echo Buds
    Echo Buds
    $129.99 $79.99 ($50.00 off)

    The Echo Buds are affordable wireless earbuds that also happen to have active noise-canceling technology. 

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ECHO BUDS

    Best Soundbar Deals

    $399.00 $299.00 ($100.00 off)

    The Sonos Beam is the company's excellent entry-level soundbar. It also works as a smart speaker with built-in Alexa, just like a Sonos One. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO EVERY SONOS SPEAKER

    Bose Solo 5
    Bose Solo 5
    $199.00 $149.00 ($50.00 off)

    The Bose Solo 5 TV sound system is a soundbar that’s ideal for small rooms and apartments. It also has built-in Bluetooth, so you can stream music when the TV is not in use.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO BOSE HEADPHONES

    Q Acoustics M4
    Q Acoustics M4
    $349.99 $297.49 ($52.50 off)

    Q Acoustics's excellent entry-level soundbar has a built-in subwoofer.  Normally $350, it's 15% off right now. (The deal runs through December 4.)

    SOUNDBAR VS SPEAKERS: WHICH SHOULD YOU BUY?

    Roku Streambar
    Roku Streambar
    $129.99 $99.99 ($30.00 off)

    The Roku Streambar is the company's new tiny soundbar with a built-in 4K streamer. It's the perfect upgrade for any older TV that needs improved sound and Roku's smart operating system.

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ROKU STREAMBAR

    Samsung HW-Q70T
    Samsung HW-Q70T
    $699.99 $397.99 ($302.00 off)

    The Samsung HW-Q70T is a 3.1.2-channel system that comes with wireless subwoofer. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive sound technologies.

    WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DOLBY AUDIO AND DOLBY ATMOS?

    Vizio SB36512-F6
    Vizio SB36512-F6
    $499.99 $299.99 ($200 off)

    The Vizio SB36512-F6 is 5.1.2 surround sound system. It's one of the cheapest ways to get a full surround sound that supports Dolby Atmos.

    HOW TO USE HOMEPODS AS A DOLBY ATMOS SYSTEM


    Best 4K and OLED TV Deals

    Samsung The Frame 4K TV (43-inch)
    Samsung The Frame 4K TV (43-inch)
    $999.99 $799.99 ($200.00 off)

    The Frame is Samsung's 4K TV that can display artwork when turned off, making function as more than just a TV. It's on sale in a number of different sizes for Cyber Monday.

    READ MORE ABOUT THE FRAME TV

    Vizio OLED TV (65-inch)
    Vizio OLED TV (65-inch)
    $1,999.99 $1,499.99 ($500.00 off)

    Best Buy is offering steep discounts on Vizio's first OLED TV, which just released in the past two months.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO VIZIO 4K TVS

    TCL 4 Series 4K TV (50-inch)
    TCL 4 Series 4K TV (50-inch)
    $349.99 $229.99 ($120.00 off)

    The 4 Series is TCL's budget-friendly line of 4K TVs. Best Buy is discounting the 4 Series in a number of different sizes.

    THESE ARE THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

    LG CX OLED 4K TV (55-inch)
    LG CX OLED 4K TV (55-inch)
    $1,699.99 $1,399.99 ($300.00 off)

    The LG CX is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. Best Buy is discounting 65-inch and 77-inch models.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO LG OLED TVS 

    LG BX OLED 4K TV (65-inch)
    LG BX OLED 4K TV (65-inch)
    $2,299.99 $1,799.99 ($500.00 off)

    The BX Series is LG's slightly more affordable line of OLED TVs. Best Buy is discounting the LG BX in a number of different sizes.

    WHY YOU SHOULD BUY AN OLED TV

    Samsung Q800T QLED 8K (65-inch)
    Samsung Q800T QLED 8K (65-inch)
    $3,499.99 $2,299.99 ($1,200.00 off)

    Samsung is dishing out big discounts on its latest line of big 8K TVs. You can get a great deal on this Samsung Q800T QLED 8K in either 65-inch, 75-inch or 82-inch models.

    DO YOU NEED AN 8K TV?

    Samsung Q60T QLED 4K (55-inch)
    Samsung Q60T QLED 4K (55-inch)
    $699.99 $599.99 ($100.00 off)

    The Q60T line is one of Samsung's more affordable QLED 4K TVs. Samsung is running big discounts on many different sizes, ranging from 43-inch to 82-inch models, right now.

    READ MORE ABOUT TVS

    Best Airpod Deals

    Apple AirPods Pro
    Apple AirPods Pro
    $249.00 $169.00 ($80.00 off) The noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are the top of Apple's headphone heap.

    Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
    Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
    $159.00 $109.00 (Save $50.00)No noise-cancelling here, but Apple's second-gen AirPods are no slouch. This model comes with the wired charging case. 

    Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
    Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
    $199.00 $139.99 (save $59.01)

    No noise-cancelling here, but Apple's second-gen AirPods are no slouch. This model comes with the wireless charging case. 

    Best Mac Deals

    Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro M1 Chip (Late 2020, Space Gray)
    Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro M1 Chip (Late 2020, Space Gray)
    $1,299.00 $1,199.00 ($100 off)

    Apple's newest MacBook Pro, sporting its new powerful M1 chip, just came out this month and it's already on sale.

     READ OUR REVIEW

    Apple 27" iMac with Retina 5K Display (Mid 2020)
    Apple 27" iMac with Retina 5K Display (Mid 2020)
    $1,799.00 $1,699.00 ($100.00 off)

    Apple's new 5K iMac is a great replacement for a laptop if you'll be working from home for the long haul. 

    READ OUR REVIEW

    Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro (Mid 2020, Intel)
    Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro (Mid 2020, Intel)
    $1499.00 $1279.00 ($220.00 off)

    This is not the newly redesigned M1-chip MacBook Pro, but that's why it's on sale. This Intel-powered machine from mid-2020 still holds its own. 

    Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (Mid-2020, Intel)
    Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (Mid-2020, Intel)
    $999 $850 ($149.00 off)

    This is not the new MacBook Air with the new M1 chip -- that's why you can find it at a discount. This Intel-powered model is still up to date and plenty capable, though. 

    Apple Mac mini (Mid-2020, Intel)
    Apple Mac mini (Mid-2020, Intel)
    $1,299.00 $1,199.00 ($100.00 off)

    This still-capable Intel-based version of the Mac mini is a laptop replacement if you're working from home and already have a monitor. 

    Best iPad Deals

    Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (64GB, 4G LTE, Previous Gen)
    Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (64GB, 4G LTE, Previous Gen)
    $1,149 $799 (Save $350)

    This iPad Pro is last gen (so no LIDAR vision), but you can get it at a serious discount if that's not an issue for you. 

    Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB)
    Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB)
    $1,099.00 $999.00  (Save $100.00) 

    This is a great option for creatives and power users who don't need the huge screen of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

    Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi Only, 2020)
    Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi Only, 2020)
    $1,099 $999 (Save $100)

    You can already grab the latest iPad Pro model (complete with LIDAR vision) for a discount. 

     

    New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)
    New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)
    $599.00 $569.00 (Save $30.00)

    The latest iPad Air looks and feels like a 10.9-inch iPad Pro, but is considerably more affordable.

    New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)
    New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)
    $599 $569 (Save $30)

    The latest and greatest iPad air, with A14 Bionic chip.


    Best Smartwatch Deals

    Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS)
    Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS)
    $399.00 $349.99 ($49.01 off)

    Amazon is discounting Apple's flagship smartwatch in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. Compared to the more affordable SE, the Series 6 has an always-on display, an electrical heart-rate sensor and a blood oxygen sensor.

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE APPLE WATCH SERIES 6

    Apple Watch SE (GPS)
    Apple Watch SE (GPS)
    $279.00 $259.00 ($20.00 off)

    The Apple Watch SE is essentially a more affordable version of Apple's best smartwatch, the Series 6. Amazon is discounting both 40mm and 44mm models.

    COMPARED: APPLE WATCH SERIES 6 vs SE

    Apple Watch SE (Cellular)
    Apple Watch SE (Cellular)
    $329.00 $309.00 ($20.00 off)

    Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch SE (cellular) in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.

    COMPARED: APPLE WATCH SE vs SERIES 3

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
    $249.99 $179.99 ($70 off)

    The Galaxy Watch Active2 is one of the best smartwatches for anybody with a Samsung smartphone. Best Buy is discounting it in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. There are discounts on cellular models as well.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SMARTWATCHES OF 2020

    Fitbit Versa 2
    Fitbit Versa 2
    $179.95 $129.95 ($50.00 off)

    The Fitbit Versa 2 is a great entry-level smartwatch with an excellent 6-day battery life and a nice OLED display. It's on a sale right now on the company's website. 


    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE FITBIT VERSA 2

    Fitbit Charge 4
    Fitbit Charge 4
    $149.95 $99.95 ($50.00 off)

    The Fitbit Charge 4 is a pretty minimalist fitness tracker with built-in GPS and heart-rate sensors, and it has the ability to track many different types of workouts.

    READ OUR GUIDE: FITNESS TRACKER vs SMARTWATCH

    The Best Streaming Deals

    Apple TV 4K (32GB)
    Apple TV 4K (32GB)
    $180.00 $169.00 ($11.00 off)

    Walmart is the only retailer currently discounting Apple's streaming device. (If you play Apple Arcade, I recommend paying a few bucks more and getting the 64GB model.)

    Roku Ultra
    Roku Ultra
    $99.00 $69.99 ($29.01 off)

    The Roku Ultra is another 4K HDR streamer, but it also has a built-in ethernet port (for a more stable connection) and comes with a more capable voice remote. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

    Tidal
    Tidal
    Tidal Premium: $10.00/month $1.00/month ($9.00 off)

    Tidal is offering a four-month subscription to its Premium subscription for only $0.99. Or a four-month subscription to its HiFi subscription for $1.99. (The deal will run between November 24 through December 2.)

    Hulu
    Hulu
    5.99/month 1.99/month (3.99/month off)

    Hulu is currently running a special offer for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's 65% off the normal price for a 1-year subscription.

    Roku Premiere
    Roku Premiere
    $39.99 $24.99 ($15.00 off)

    The Roku Premiere is a good streaming stick that supports 4K HDR content. It's a good option for people with a 4K TV who are looking to spend as little as possible on a streamer.

    Roku Streaming Stick+
    Roku Streaming Stick+
    $49.99 $29.00 ($20.99 off)  

    The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the company's higher-end streaming stick that supports 4K HDR. It's great when paired with a 4K TV.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST DIGITAL STREAMERS

    Roku Streambar
    Roku Streambar
    $129.99 $99.99 ($30 off)

    The Roku Streambar is a 2-in-1 gadget that functions as a traditional 2.0-channel soundbar that's great for small TVs. It has also has a built-in 4K HDR streaming stick.

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ROKU STREAMBAR

    Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
    Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
    $29.99 $17.99 ($12.00 off)

    The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is an affordable 4K streaming device that comes with a voice remote. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE FREE TRIALS OF STREAMING SERVICES

    Fire TV Stick 4K
    Fire TV Stick 4K
    $49.99 $29.99 ($20.00 off)

    The Fire TV Stick 4K is essentially an upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick Lite. It supports Dolby Vision and comes with Alexa built-in (no separate Echo speaker required).

    READ OUR GUIDE TO STREAMING SERVICES 

    Fire TV Recast
    Fire TV Recast
    $229.99 $129.99 ($100.00 off)

    The Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch over-air TV from anywhere — at home on the big screen or elsewhere using your mobile device — with no monthly fees.

    THIS IS THE BEST OLED TV FOR MOST PEOPLE

    The Best Gaming Deals

    Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership
    Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership
    $45 $23 (Save $22)

    Xbox Game Pass is basically the Netflix of gaming, and by scoring three months at a discount, it's an even better deal. 

    WHY GAME PASS IS SO GOOD

    Samsung 49-Inch QLED Gaming Monitor
    Samsung 49-Inch QLED Gaming Monitor
    $899 $699 (Save $200)

    A widescreen, curved monitor will kick your PC gaming setup to a whole new level, so long as your PC can push the pixels. 

    Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch)
    Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch)
    $80 $50 (Save $30)

    Gaming with friends has never been as comforting as it is these days, and so is being able to actually talk to them while you do it. 

    PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription
    PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription
    $60 $45 (Save $15) 

    PlayStation's premium subscription service is even better when it's at a discount. 

    SanDisk 400GB microSDXC for Nintendo Switch
    SanDisk 400GB microSDXC for Nintendo Switch
    $180 $60 (Save $120)

    There's no such thing as too much storage and with 400 GB at your disposal, your Switch's library will be an infinite expanse. 

    Best Buy Deals

    Vizio OLED TV (55-inch)
    Vizio OLED TV (55-inch)
    $1,299.99 $899.99 ($400.00 off)

    Best Buy is offering steep discounts on Vizio's first OLED TV, which just released in the past two months. It's a great deal for anybody looking for an OLED TV for less than $1,000.

    READ MORE ABOUT VIZIO'S FIRST OLED TV

    LG CX OLED 4K TV (55-inch)
    LG CX OLED 4K TV (55-inch)
    $1,699.99 $1,399.99 ($300.00 off)

    The LG CX is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. Best Buy is discounting 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO LG OLED TVS 

    Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
    Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
    $160 $120 (Save $40)

    No noise-cancelling here, but Apple's second-gen AirPods are no slouch. This model comes with the wired charging case.

    Apple - AirPods Pro - White
    Apple - AirPods Pro - White
    $250 $200 (Save $50)

    The noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are the top of Apple's headphone heap.


    Samsung - HW-Q70T 3.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos / DTS:X (2020) - Black
    Samsung - HW-Q70T 3.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos / DTS:X (2020) - Black
    $700 $400 (Save $300)

    At a discount, this is one of the most affordable Dolby Atmos soundbars you can hope to find. 

    Bose QuietComfort 35 II
    Bose QuietComfort 35 II
    $299 $199 (Save $100)

    An absolute classic, these are some of the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones on the market. 

    Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera with Lens
    Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera with Lens
    $2,200 $1,990 (Save $300)

    Sony's mirrorless full-frame powerhouse is a great investment for serious shooters even at full price, but it's certainly easier to justify at a discount. 

    Don't Miss These Deals

    Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
    Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
    $12.50 $6.25 (50% off)

    You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE FACE MASKS

    NEMO Equipment Inc. Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camp Chair
    NEMO Equipment Inc. Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camp Chair
    $220 $154 (30% off)

    The Barcalounger of camping chairs at one of the lowest prices ever. Hello outdoor social-distancing.

    READ OUT BEST CAMP CHAIR GUIDE

    Sonos One
    Sonos One
    $199 $149 ($50 off)

    Score $50 off one of Sonos' most popular speaker. At this price, grab two while you're at it.

    READ MORE ABOUT THE SONOS ONE 

    Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
    Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
    $299 $165 (45% off)

    The Micro Puff Hoody is the lightest and most packable jacket the company has ever made, but doesn’t sacrifice warmth.

    READ MORE ABOUT THE PATAGONIA MICRO PUFF JACKET

    Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
    Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
    $45 $20 (56% off)

    Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.

    READ OUR BEST TRAVEL MUGS GUIDE

    Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
    Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
    $249 $199 (20% OFF)

    Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.

    READ ABOUT OTHER PIZZA-MAKING OPTIONS

    Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
    Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
    $140 $69 (51% off)

    This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

    SHOP MORE CYBER MONDAY TECH DEALS

    Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Watch Strap
    Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Watch Strap
    $34 $30.60 (10% off)

    One of our team’s favorite watch straps, Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO is incredibly comfortable and comes in multiple colors and sizes.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO NATO STRAPS

    Coop Home Eden Pillow
    Coop Home Eden Pillow
    $70 $56 (20% off w/code SWEETDREAMS)

    The best pillow for every sleepy head.

    READ ABOUT MORE CYBER MONDAY BEDDING DEALS

    Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
    Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
    $50 $37 (25% off)

    Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST TRAVEL MUGS

    Sonos Move
    Sonos Move
    $399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

    The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

    READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

    Outerknown Blanket Shirt
    Outerknown Blanket Shirt
    $148 $104 (30% off )

    Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. 

    READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTERKNOWN BLANKET SHIRT

    M-cro Deluxe Kickboard Scooter
    M-cro Deluxe Kickboard Scooter
    $159 $128 (20% off w/coupon at checkout)

    If you're feeling cooped up, you can bet your kids (or any kids you know) are too. Do them and yourself a favor and be a holiday hero with this tricked-out scooter.

    READ OUR GIFT GUIDE FOR KIDS

    Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
    Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
    $100 $80 (20% off)

    This roomy mat is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and formaldehyde-free with excellent cushioning for joint support. Get started on your New Year's resolutions now.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO YOGA MATS

    VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
    VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
    $60 $30 (50% off)

    Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

    Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
    Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
    $80 $60 (25% off)

    Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THIS YEAR'S FALL BEERS

    Snowe Set of 4 Porcelain Mugs
    Snowe Set of 4 Porcelain Mugs
    $45 $36 (20% off)

    Snowe's elegant coffee mugs are made of Limoges porcelain, yet aren’t absurdly expensive. The shape is classic, as is the color, and the makeup is that of mugs and tableware twice its cost.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO COFFEE MUGS

    AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
    AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
    $850 $570 (33% off)

    This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection

    READ OUR GUIDE TO WINTER MOTORCYCLE GEAR

    Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
    Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
    $248 $174 (30% off)

    Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 30% off for a limited time.

    READ ABOUT OUR FIRST COLLABORATION WITH TAYLOR STITCH

    The Mirror
    The Mirror
    $1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code CYBERMONDAY20)

    Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.

    READ MORE ABOUT MIRROR

    Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
    Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
    $230 $150 (35% off)

    One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.

    READ MORE ABOUT THE COWAY MIGHTY AIR PURIFIER

    Made In Chef Knife
    Made In Chef Knife
    $89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

    The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

    READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

    Our Place Always Pan
    Our Place Always Pan
    $145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

    A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

    Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
    Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
    $179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)

    With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.

    READ OUR TIPS ON HOW TO USE KETTLEBELLS

    Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
    Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
    $737.00 $353 (52% off)

    Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

    READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

    Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
    Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
    $129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

    These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

    READ OUR REVIEW

    Parachute Quilt
    Parachute Quilt
    $219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

    If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

    Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
    Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
    $380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

    It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

    READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

    Sonos Beam
    Sonos Beam
    $399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

    While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

    READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

    Theragun Elite
    Theragun Elite
    $399 $299 ($100 off)

    Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

    READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

    Adidas Ultraboost 20s
    Adidas Ultraboost 20s
    $180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

    The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

    READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

    Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
    Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
    $60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

    This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

    Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
    Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
    $170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

    If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

    READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

    Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
    Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
    $199.00 $139.00 ($50 off)

    Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. With all colors on sale, the Nano Puff at 30 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

    READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

    Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
    Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
    $259.00 $207.20 ($52 off)

    This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

    Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
    Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
    $68.00 $34.00 (50% off)

    Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

    Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
    Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
    $175.00 $139.00 (21% off)

    Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

    READ OUR CARBON STEEL PRIMER

    Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
    Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
    $559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

    For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

    Kammok Roo Double Hammock
    Kammok Roo Double Hammock
    $79 $52 (35% off)

    Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.

    READ MORE ABOUT KAMMOK

    Garrett Leight Brooks Sunglasses
    Garrett Leight Brooks Sunglasses
    $360 $252 (30% off w/code THANKYOU)

    Garrett Leight's shades capture the essence of California cool and they're rarely on sale, so act fast.

    READ MORE ABOUT GARRETT LEIGHT

    The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
    The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
    $168.00 $97 (30% off)

    Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 30% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

    READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION