Just like the next iPhone , Apple isn't expected to unveil its new Apple Watch(es) until September — but that hasn't stopped the internet from talking. Rumors are swirling around the potential new design changes, features and abilities, and which of Apple's three smartwatches are going to get updated models. It's pretty obvious that we'll get a Series 9 and a third-generation SE, but there's less certainty around whether we'll get a new Ultra as well.

Here's what we know so far.

The Series 9 will look very similar to the Series 8

Don't expect a major design overhaul with the Series 9 and next-generation SE. Apple hasn't drastically updated the design of its Series and SE lines in years and has seemingly bought itself time with the introduction of the all-new Ultra last year. According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the hardware updates of the Series 9 and new SE won't be anything major.

The upcoming Series 9 is expected to look very similar Series 8. Tucker Bowe

The Series 9 might be an even more accurate running watch

One of the coolest features of the Apple Watch Ultra is its super accurate GPS. It has dual-frequency L1 and L5 GPS chips (while all other non-Ultra Apple Watches just have a L1 GPS chip), which gives the Ultra more precious GPS tracking and navigation abilities —especially in areas where getting a signal is tough, like in cities, tunnels or even dense forests.

Since most of the upgrades of the new Apple Watches will be under-the-hood, it's rumored that Apple could bring over its dual-frequency GPS over to the Series 9 to make it an even more accurate smartwatch for working out. This would also distinguish it more from the next SE, which likely will still have the single L1 GPS chip.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn't expected this fall

Apple is almost definitely working on a second-generation version of the Apple Watch Ultra. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's going to come out this year. According to display analyst Ross Young , the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will feature a microLED display, which would help with increased brightness, color and contrast. The downside is that no wearable currently has a microLED display and the Ultra 2 is still in early development — there's a chance that the next-gen Apple Watch Ultra won't be released until 2025.

The Series 9 could be the first 5G Apple Watch

Apple made a big deal of bringing 5G connectivity to its iPhone line in 2020, but has still yet to do the same with its smartwatches. An Apple Watch with an upgraded 5G chip would help future-proof it, as well as improve the speed of performance when it comes to "Hey Siri" commands (which has been a major complaint of Siri for a long time). The downside to 5G connectivity is that it would most definitely cause an Apple Watch's "all-day" battery to drain even faster. There are rumblings that this could be the year that Apple finally brings 5G to one of its smartwatches, although it's still very much speculation.

"Hey Siri" has been notoriously pretty slow on the Apple Watch. A 5G chip could improve that. Tucker Bowe

It's unlikely the Series 9 will have a new blood glucose sensor

It's been floated around that Apple could introduce a new sensor to the Apple Watch that would allow it to non-invasively monitor your blood glucose levels. This would obviously be a huge deal, especially for people who have diabetes, but it's not going to be ready in time for the Series 9. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is definitely working on bringing blood glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch, but it's still several years away.