The Best Suit and Blazer Deals for Black Friday

Save big on great styles from Hugo Boss, J. Crew, Uniqlo and more.

By Oren Hartov
style
Courtesy

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark this page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions.


At some point, the world will get back to normal, and we're gonna need to dress like humans again. So buy yourself a nice suit or blazer at a steep discount and be ready, with deals on a handsome suit from Brooks Brothers and unstructured blazers from J. Crew, Uniqlo and more.

Uniqlo U Tailored Jacket
Uniqlo U Tailored Jacket
$130 $80 (38% off)

A cool-weather classic.

Bonobos Daily Grind Suit
Bonobos Daily Grind Suit
$400 $155 (41% off)
Find a jacket and pant combo for less.
Brooks Brothers 1818 Suit
Brooks Brothers 1818 Suit
$1,080 $500 (54% off)
Save big on an iconic brand.
MORE SUITS 

J.Crew Ludlow Suit Jacket
J.Crew Ludlow Suit Jacket
jcrew.com
$448 $330 (26% off)
Save an extra 30% with code SALETIME.
Alton Lane The Rack Notch Lapel Suit
Alton Lane The Rack Notch Lapel Suit
$705 $200 (71% off)
It's hard to beat the versatility of a gray suit.
Ted Baker Kyle Sport Coat
Ted Baker Kyle Sport Coat
nordstromrack.com
$598 $300 (49% off)
Add a little pattern to your wardrobe.
John Varvatos Sport Coat
John Varvatos Sport Coat
nordstromrack.com
$498 $130 (73% off)
Sharp-dressed man.
Hart Schaffner Marx New York Wool Suit
Hart Schaffner Marx New York Wool Suit
$795 $400 (49% off)
Timeless.
Check back frequently throughout the day — new styles, sizes and colors are sure to be added from your favorite retailers — especially from J. Crew.

