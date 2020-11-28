The Best Deals from Levi's for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.





Everybody needs a good pair of blue jeans in their wardrobe. (Come to think of it, everybody needs a good jean jacket, also.) Stock up during this crazy Levi's sitewide sale, where most o' the good are 40%

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket levi.com SHOP NOW $98 $39.20 ($58.80 Off) Levi's took its original 1967 jean jacket and added a cozy sherpa lining. Levi's Jackson Worker Overshirt Levi levi.com SHOP NOW $79.50 $31.80 ($47.70 Off) Just a durable, button-up work shirt that fits true to size. Levi's 512 Slim Taper Fit Men's Jeans levi.com SHOP NOW $69.50 $29.80 ($39.70 Off) Slim and tailored-looking, these 512s feature 1% Elastene for just the right amount of stretch.

Levi's Logo Classic Tee Shirt levi.com SHOP NOW $25.00 $10.00 ($15.00 Off) Just a dope archival logo shirt with a soft jersey feel.

Levi's Slim Barstow Western Shirt levi.com SHOP NOW $69.50 $29.80 ($39.70 Off) A slim-fit version of the classic, long-sleeve denim Western shirt, with two chest pockets. Levi's Reusable Reversible Printed Face Mask (3 Pack) levi.com SHOP NOW $15 $6 ($9 Off) If you have to wear a mask, you may as well be classy about it.

This sale is truly wide-ranging — everything from t-shirts to shorts are covered, so be sure to really dig around if you're in need of any wardrobe staples beyond jeans.

