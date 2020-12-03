Don't Miss These Sick Cyber Week Deals at Bonobos

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
Tons of great deals are underway at Bonobos for Cyber Week. From dressy work pants and slick suit jackets to casual jeans and bombers, whatever your wardrobe might be lacking can be found at serious discounts right now. The dark camel Italian wool topcoat is particularly tempting at $278 (down from $498), but see more notable items below or browse all the Cyber Week deals here. Certain items are further discounted w/ the promo code SLEIGHFUL.
$498.00 $278.00 ($220.00 off)
Just a warm wool topcoat and absolutely the look you want this winter. (Also in Charcoal Herringbone)
$98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)
A little bit of stretch and a lot of color, size and fit options make these jeans a solid choice.
$78.00 $29.00 ($49.00 off)
A rugby shirt is a great-looking way to top off winter layering. A great deal w/ code SLEIGHFUL
$750.00 $348.00 ($402.00 off)
This is a great deal on a full suit, which you'll need for non-Zoom meetings soon enough.
$98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)
You need another pair of chinos, and you can find the right ones here for over 50% off.
$98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)
Great daily dress pants available in a range of versions and sizes.
$98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)
A black crewneck sweater is a wardrobe staple and washable merino wool takes it up another notch.
$68.00 $28.00 ($40.00 off)
This polo comes in 14 colors, and at this price you can pick one up for every day of the week.
$98.00 $48.00 ($50.00 off)
This handsome button down wicks moisture, resists wrinkles, and dries quickly to keep you cool in big moments.
Editor's Picks: Best Cyber Week Deals
Presented by Lo & Sons
50% Off
Right now, Lo & Sons is offering 50 percent off its must-have weekender duffel, the Catalina Deluxe. It features a brilliant bottom pocket that separates dirty shoes and clothes from your clean goods. And a luggage sleeve attaches easily to most wheelie luggage, with adjustable zippers to ensure a close fit.
$737.00 $353 (52% off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$70 $50 (29% off)
Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.
$180.00 $126.00 (30% off w/code CELEBRATE)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$50 $40 ($10 off)
Chances are you're still working from home. And video-calling, content-streaming, etc. Which is why you need this Mac-compatible laptop stand.
$160 $96 (40% off w/code EXTRA40)
A classic, versatile boot that are basically pillows for your feet, now for under $100.
$500 $400 ($100 off)
The Bambino Plus pulls useful tech from Breville’s larger, pricier options — a three-second heat-up time, shot pre-infusion and its fairly incredible milk wand — while maintaining a consistent, reliable flavor profile.
$495 $395 ($100 off)
Ditch the chemicals with Caraway’s ceramic-coated cookware. This complete set comes equipped with pan & lid storage units and works on all energy sources.
$140 $96 (31% off)
This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.
$12.50 $9 (28% off)
You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.
$199.95 $149.96 ($49.54 off)
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
$19.00 $16.99 ($2.01 off)
Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities.
$230 $187 (18% off)
One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.
$289 $144 (50% off)
Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.
$45 $20 (56% off)
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
$50 $37 (25% off)
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
$259.00 $220 (15% off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$60 $30 (50% off)
Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.
$80 $60 (25% off)
Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers.
$146.90 $125.99 ($20.91 off)
With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.
$850 $570 (33% off)
This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$79 $63 (20% off)
Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.
$168.00 $138 (18% off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.