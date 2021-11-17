Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Vans Sneakers

Don't miss these great deals on iconic sneakers.

By Gear Patrol
black friday cyber monday vans
Vans

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark this page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions.

Vans sneakers are iconic for a reason: they're good looking, comfortable and complement most any casual outfit. The normally-accessible kicks are now even more affordable for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season.

Vans Old Skool Sneakers
Vans Old Skool Sneakers
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 (50% OFF)

Old-school cool never goes out of style.

Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip-On
Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip-On
vans.com
SAVE NOW

$55 $40 (27% off)

Add some color to your checkerboard.

Vans Pig Suede Old Skool
Vans Pig Suede Old Skool
vans.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $60 (14% OFF)

You know you want these suede sneakers. 

Vans Made For The Makers 2.0 Old Skool UC
Vans Made For The Makers 2.0 Old Skool UC
vans.com
SAVE NOW

$90 $70 (22% OFF)

Tonal leather kicks for a steal.

Vans Anaheim Factory Classic Slip-On 98 DX
Vans Anaheim Factory Classic Slip-On 98 DX
vans.com
SAVE NOW

$95 $60 (37% OFF)

Also available in Sk8 High and Old Skool styles.

World Code Sk8-Hi Gym Issue Shoe
World Code Sk8-Hi Gym Issue Shoe
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$75 $40 (47% OFF)

It's high time for high-tops.

Vans Old Skool Leather Pop Trim Sneaker
Vans Old Skool Leather Pop Trim Sneaker
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $40 (42% OFF)

Sleekness with a dash of attitude. 

Vans UA Style 73 DX Sneaker
Vans UA Style 73 DX Sneaker
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$40 $30 (25% OFF)

Fresh style for your feet.

Find a selection of sale styles at the brand's website, but also be sure to check other major retailers like Nordstrom Rack and Zappos.

LEARN MORE

