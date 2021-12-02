Today's Top Stories
Right Now You Can Score a Rare Deal on Misen Cookware

Misen's Amazon sale tips the premium brand's price point from borderline affordable to definitively affordable.

By Will Porter
knife
Misen

Misen is on a mission to democratize cookware through great prices and premium materials. The brand is eager to get its affordable cookware to the masses, so it is offering up a 20 percent off sale right now on Amazon. To get the deal, just check the coupon box on the product page and the deal will automatically apply.

You can pick up just about any type of knife you need in the kitchen along with the brand's stellar stainless steel and nonstick pans. If you want to get your kitchen sorted out before the year is over, now is a great time to do it.

SAVE NOW

backcountry skiers
Backcountry

SHOP NOW

UP TO 50% OFF

Backcountry is offering serious gear at a serious discount with their Apres Cyber Sale.

Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$249 $124 (50% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on your new favorite backpack for holiday travel and outdoor adventures on the mountain. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST BACKPACKS

Misen Nonstick Frying Pan
Misen Nonstick Frying Pan
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF W/ ON-PAGE COUPON)

Misen makes a better non-stick pan. With premium materials and a titanium-infused plasma primer, this pan works better for longer. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$39 $30 (23% OFF)

This charger can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, the Dyson Pure Cool keeps the air in your home clean while also providing air circulation and cool air.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

G Pen Dash
G Pen Dash
G Pen
SAVE NOW

$70 $49 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best budget vape you can buy, the G Pen Dash has been a favorite both here at GP and with our readers. Its simplicity and good hand feel make it the perfect value buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer 2
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer 2
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$325 $244 (25% OFF)

One of the best insulated jackets you can buy, the Ghost Whisperer keeps you warm with lightweight 800-fill down and features ripstop materials and a DWR finish for protection from the elements. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW DOWN JACKETS

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) with Nike Sport Band
Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) with Nike Sport Band
Nike
SAVE NOW

$529 $476 (10% OFF)

This is a steal for the Apple Watch Series 6, which features an always-on Retina display, the ability to take an ECG and blood oxygen levels, plus all of the fitness stats you need.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GIFTS

Calvin Klein Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs - Pack of 3
Calvin Klein Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs - Pack of 3
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$45 $32 (30% OFF)

Some of the most iconic underwear around, these Calvin Klein boxer briefs are an upgrade to the normal cotton fare with a stretchy, moisture-wicking cotton that stays comfy all day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEN'S UNDERWEAR

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
SAVE NOW

$50 $37 (25% OFF)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS UNDER $100

Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$386 $130 (66% OFF)

This cast-iron cocotte from Staub is capable of handling all of your holiday cooking needs, from stews and soups to bread and casseroles. 

READ MORE ABOUT STAUB

Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$68 $39 (43% OFF)

Made for all kinds of training, the Always Agile tee has a classic fit and is made with a versatile quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CYBER MONDAY FITNESS DEALS

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
SAVE NOW

$178 $140 (21% OFF)

This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
SAVE NOW

$79 $63 (20% OFF)

We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$550 $500 (9% OFF)

Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $170 (15% OFF)

This is a great deal on our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

