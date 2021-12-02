Right Now You Can Score a Rare Deal on Misen Cookware

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Misen is on a mission to democratize cookware through great prices and premium materials. The brand is eager to get its affordable cookware to the masses, so it is offering up a 20 percent off sale right now on Amazon. To get the deal, just check the coupon box on the product page and the deal will automatically apply.
You can pick up just about any type of knife you need in the kitchen along with the brand's stellar stainless steel and nonstick pans. If you want to get your kitchen sorted out before the year is over, now is a great time to do it.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
UP TO 50% OFF
Backcountry is offering serious gear at a serious discount with their Apres Cyber Sale.
$249 $124 (50% OFF)
This is a crazy deal on your new favorite backpack for holiday travel and outdoor adventures on the mountain.
$65 $52 (20% OFF W/ ON-PAGE COUPON)
Misen makes a better non-stick pan. With premium materials and a titanium-infused plasma primer, this pan works better for longer.
$39 $30 (23% OFF)
This charger can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
$400 $300 (25% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, the Dyson Pure Cool keeps the air in your home clean while also providing air circulation and cool air.
$70 $49 (30% OFF)
Our pick for the best budget vape you can buy, the G Pen Dash has been a favorite both here at GP and with our readers. Its simplicity and good hand feel make it the perfect value buy.
$325 $244 (25% OFF)
One of the best insulated jackets you can buy, the Ghost Whisperer keeps you warm with lightweight 800-fill down and features ripstop materials and a DWR finish for protection from the elements.
$529 $476 (10% OFF)
This is a steal for the Apple Watch Series 6, which features an always-on Retina display, the ability to take an ECG and blood oxygen levels, plus all of the fitness stats you need.
$45 $32 (30% OFF)
Some of the most iconic underwear around, these Calvin Klein boxer briefs are an upgrade to the normal cotton fare with a stretchy, moisture-wicking cotton that stays comfy all day.
$50 $37 (25% OFF)
Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it
$386 $130 (66% OFF)
This cast-iron cocotte from Staub is capable of handling all of your holiday cooking needs, from stews and soups to bread and casseroles.
$68 $39 (43% OFF)
Made for all kinds of training, the Always Agile tee has a classic fit and is made with a versatile quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric.
$178 $140 (21% OFF)
This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.
$79 $63 (20% OFF)
We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything.
$550 $500 (9% OFF)
Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes.
$200 $170 (15% OFF)
This is a great deal on our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk.
$269 $229 (15% OFF)
Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them.