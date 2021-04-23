Today's Top Stories
1
Apple Spring Loaded: Our Tech Team's Reactions
2
7 Timeless and Classic Mother’s Day Gifts
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Is the Only Backpack You Need This Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Our Pick for Best Weed Vaporizer Is Currently 20% off

Thanks to 4/20, we found a deal on our favorite cannabis vape along with a handful of other dope savings.

pax 3 vaporizer kit
Weed Maps

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Ah, 4/20. The most chill day of the year. Obviously, today is the 4/23 and a few days have passed, but the "holiday" deals on vapes have not gone by the wayside just yet. Right now at Vapor.com you can pick up our favorite weed vape, the PAX 3 Vaporizer, for 20 percent off with the code VAPE420.

Not only can you score that complete kit for $50 off, but you can pick up anything else from Vapor.com for 20 percent off, as well. Our pick for the best-looking vape, the Magic Flight Launch Box, and the easiest vape to use, the Arizer Solo II, are both discounted. Just make sure you don't forget to keep it clean for the best toke.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
The 10 Best Weed Vapes of 2021
How to Clean Your Gnarly Weed Vape the Right Way

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
skimresources.com
$187 $249

$62 OFF W/ CODE SAVEMORE (25%)

The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

PAX 3 Vaporizer - Complete Kit
PAX 3 Vaporizer - Complete Kit
PAX Labs
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE VAPE420 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

Bouqs Flower Arrangements
Bouqs Flower Arrangements
skimresources.com
$31+ $39+

20% OFF W/ CODE BIGDEAL 

Yes, Mother's Day is almost here and you should probably get flowers for your mom. If you pre-order from Bouqs, you can get 20% off any of its Mother's Day selections, plus 20% off your second order. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLOWER DELIVERY SERVICES

Nomad Base Station Pro
Nomad Base Station Pro
$105 $140

$35 OFF W/ CODE SPRING25 (25%)

This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant walnut base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.

READ OUR WIRELESS CHARGING TIPS

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
skimresources.com
$450 $570

$120 OFF (21%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Lululemon At Ease Jogger
Lululemon At Ease Jogger
skimresources.com
$89 $128

$39 OFF (30%)

Warm-up and cool-down have never been so comfortable. This jogger from Lululemon puts a premium on comfort and works just as well at the track as it does when you're lounging. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
shrsl.com
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office for a while longer, it may be time to actually invest in a nice chair for the home office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
Nike skimresources.com
$65 $95

$30 OFF (31%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
skimresources.com
$115 $145

$30 OFF W/ CODE GOODTASTE30 (21%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
$197 $250

$53 OFF (21%)

AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Onsen Bath Bundle
Onsen Bath Bundle
skimresources.com
$125 $156

$31 OFF (20%)

The time for using cheap towels has long since passed. Once you switch to towels that feel good after dozens of washes, you'll never go back. Onsen knows exactly how to make the perfect towel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOWELS

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$26 $40

$14 OFF (35%)

The Spot from Black Diamond is our pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple, extremely effective and has all of the small features that make a headlamp worth having. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
6 Watches We Love From Timex, on Sale Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
The Best Stainless Steel Cookware Is on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
10 Things You Need From the END Mid-Season Sale
Save on the Perfect Portable Fire Pit
Apple's AirPods Pro Are Under $200 Right Now
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now